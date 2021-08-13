checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: APN Property Group schemes implemented

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: APN Property Group schemes implemented

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

13 August 2021

APN Property Group schemes implemented

Dexus today announces that the APN Property Group ('APN') scheme of arrangement and trust scheme (the 'schemes') have been implemented.

This follows the approval of the schemes by the Supreme Court of Victoria as announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 4 August 2021 and approval of the resolutions at the scheme meetings announced to the ASX on 27 July 2021.

Details relating to the transaction were initially announced to the ASX on 11 May 2021.

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors
Rowena Causley
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
 

 

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $36.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties. We manage a further $21.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.5 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
