SGT Capital purchases Utimaco, the global leader in cybersecurity solutions

- Utimaco has more than 470 employees around the globe and with its focus onprotecting data, identities and critical infrastructures against cyber-crime,the Company is a crucial force in contributing to making the world and societiesa safer place.SGT Capital is pleased to announce that the EQT Mid Market Europe fund ("EQTPrivate Equity") has agreed to sell Utimaco Verwaltungs GmbH ("Utimaco" or the"Company") to SGT Capital, a global alternative asset manager with offices inGermany and Singapore.Headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and Campbell, CA, US, Utimaco is the leadingplatform provider of trusted cybersecurity and compliance solutions andservices. The Company provides on-premises and cloud-based hardware securitymodules, as well as key management solutions and data intelligence solutions forregulated critical infrastructures. Utimaco has more than 470 employees aroundthe globe and with its focus on protecting data, identities and criticalinfrastructures against cyber-crime, the Company is a crucial force incontributing to making the world and societies a safer place.Joseph Pacini, Co-Managing Partner of SGT Capital, said: "Utimaco is the clearmarket leader in global cybersecurity as well as data intelligence solutions andhas executed an impressive innovation, growth and M&A strategy. We look forwardto working with Stefan Auerbach and the entire Utimaco team as well as EQTPrivate Equity and Bain Capital Credit going forwards."Florian Funk, Partner within EQT Private Equity's Advisory Team, said: "Utimacoplays a crucial role in fighting cyber-crime making the world a safer place. Wewould like to thank all employees for this exciting journey - we are convincedthat Utimaco will continue its successful path with its new majority owner andare happy to stay invested as a minority owner."Tom Maughan, Head of Private Credit in Europe for Bain Capital Credit, said: "Wehave been very impressed with the performance of Utimaco over the last fewyears. Bain Capital is delighted to support SGT Capital in their investment and