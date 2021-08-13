SGT Capital purchases Utimaco, the global leader in cybersecurity solutions
Frankfurt (ots) - - SGT Capital to purchase Utimaco, the global leading provider
of mission-critical professional cybersecurity and data intelligence solutions
for regulated critical infrastructures
- Co-headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and Campbell, CA, US, Utimaco provides
on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, as well as key management
solutions and compliance solutions for governments and corporations globally
SGT Capital is pleased to announce that the EQT Mid Market Europe fund ("EQT
Private Equity") has agreed to sell Utimaco Verwaltungs GmbH ("Utimaco" or the
"Company") to SGT Capital, a global alternative asset manager with offices in
Germany and Singapore.
Headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and Campbell, CA, US, Utimaco is the leading
platform provider of trusted cybersecurity and compliance solutions and
services. The Company provides on-premises and cloud-based hardware security
modules, as well as key management solutions and data intelligence solutions for
regulated critical infrastructures. Utimaco has more than 470 employees around
the globe and with its focus on protecting data, identities and critical
infrastructures against cyber-crime, the Company is a crucial force in
contributing to making the world and societies a safer place.
Joseph Pacini, Co-Managing Partner of SGT Capital, said: "Utimaco is the clear
market leader in global cybersecurity as well as data intelligence solutions and
has executed an impressive innovation, growth and M&A strategy. We look forward
to working with Stefan Auerbach and the entire Utimaco team as well as EQT
Private Equity and Bain Capital Credit going forwards."
Florian Funk, Partner within EQT Private Equity's Advisory Team, said: "Utimaco
plays a crucial role in fighting cyber-crime making the world a safer place. We
would like to thank all employees for this exciting journey - we are convinced
that Utimaco will continue its successful path with its new majority owner and
are happy to stay invested as a minority owner."
Tom Maughan, Head of Private Credit in Europe for Bain Capital Credit, said: "We
have been very impressed with the performance of Utimaco over the last few
years. Bain Capital is delighted to support SGT Capital in their investment and
