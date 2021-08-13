checkAd

DGAP-DD Schweizer Electronic AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.08.2021, 10:30  |  17   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Nicolas-Fabian
Last name(s): Schweizer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schweizer Electronic AG

b) LEI
529900X0OMB39EW0OC11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005156236

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 2,000 shares in Schweizer Electronic AG as part of a settlement of the inheritance. See announcement of 16.7.2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet: www.schweizer.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69838  13.08.2021 



Schweizer Electronic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Schweizer Electronic AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.08.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Erfolgreicher Geschäftsverlauf im ersten Halbjahr
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: KATEK wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um fast 50 Prozent bei deutlich gesteigerter Profitabilität; ...
DGAP-News: elumeo SE legt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 bei Umsatz und Ergebnis deutlich zu
DGAP-News: MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG bleibt auf Wachstumskurs - EBITDA-Marge von rund 30 Prozent im Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Group donation for tornado victims in Hodonin, Czech Republic, raises 100,000 euros
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:30 UhrDGAP-DD: Schweizer Electronic AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
27.07.21Original-Research: Schweizer Electronic AG (von Montega AG): Halten
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
23.07.21Schweizer Electronic: Gewinnwarnung für 2021
4investors | Kommentare
23.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Schweizer Electronic AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis zum ersten Halbjahr 2021 und Anpassung der Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
23.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2021 and adjustment of the forecast for the current financial year
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
23.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Schweizer Electronic AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis zum ersten Halbjahr 2021 und Anpassung der Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19.07.21DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Mit erfolgreich abgeschlossener IATF Zertifizierung im Werk Jintan (China) ist ein weiteres Ziel der globalen Erfolgsgeschichte erreicht worden (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
19.07.21DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG:
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Mit erfolgreich abgeschlossener IATF Zertifizierung im Werk Jintan (China) ist ein weiteres Ziel der globalen Erfolgsgeschichte erreicht worden
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21DGAP-DD: Schweizer Electronic AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings