European Commission gives green light to Vienna Insurance Group for acquisition of Aegon’s CEE business

Today, the European Commission has decided to grant the competition law clearance for the acquisition of Aegon’s businesses in Central and Eastern Europe by Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG).

On November 29, 2020, Aegon agreed to sell its insurance, pension and asset management business in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey to VIG for EUR 830 million.

VIG is in the process of obtaining all approvals from the relevant national authorities.

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

  • Changes in general economic and/or governmental conditions, particularly in the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom;
  • Changes in the performance of financial markets, including emerging markets, such as with regard to:

– The frequency and severity of defaults by issuers in Aegon’s fixed income investment portfolios;

– The effects of corporate bankruptcies and/or accounting restatements on the financial markets and the resulting decline in the value of equity and debt securities Aegon holds; and

– The effects of declining creditworthiness of certain public sector securities and the resulting decline in the value of government exposure that Aegon holds;

Wertpapier


