European Commission gives green light to Vienna Insurance Group for acquisition of Aegon’s CEE business

On November 29, 2020, Aegon agreed to sell its insurance, pension and asset management business in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey to VIG for EUR 830 million.

Today, the European Commission has decided to grant the competition law clearance for the acquisition of Aegon’s businesses in Central and Eastern Europe by Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG).

VIG is in the process of obtaining all approvals from the relevant national authorities.

