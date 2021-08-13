DGAP-News H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms good figures for first half-year of 2021
DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Press Release
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms figures for first half-year of 2021
- Operating result (EBITDA) with € 74.4 million significantly better than previous year
- Catch-up effects continue throughout the first half of 2021
- H&R is heading for a very good full-year result
Salzbergen, Germany, August 13, 2021. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) achieved an operating group result (EBITDA *) of EUR 74.4 million at the end of the first half of 2021 (1st half of 2020: EUR 16.6 million). With almost identical depreciation, EBIT amounted to EUR 49.1 million (1st half of 2020: EUR -8.7 million). The shareholders' group result closed at EUR 31.0 million (1st half of 2020: EUR -13.6 million). H&R KGaA thus generated earnings per share of EUR 0.83. Due to the price of raw materials, sales increased in the first half of 2021 and reached revenues of EUR 558.4 million (1st half of 2020: EUR 441.8 million).
Overview of main key figures:
|in million EUR
|HY1-2021
|HY1-2020
|Diff. abs.
|Sales revenues
|558.4
|441.8
|116.6
|ChemPharm REFINING
|352.0
|276.9
|75.1
|ChemPharm SALES
|190.7
|150.9
|39.8
|PLASTICS
|21.5
|18.2
|3.3
|Consolidation
|-5.8
|-4.2
|-1.6
|Operating result (EBITDA*)
|74.4
|16.6
|57.8
|ChemPharm REFINING
|58.9
|7.0
|51.9
|ChemPharm SALES
|15.2
|11.4
|3.8
|Plastics
|1.8
|-0.1
|1.9
|Consolidation
|-1.5
|-1.7
|0.2
|EBIT
|49.1
|-8.7
|57.8
|Earnings before taxes
|44.5
|-12.7
|57.2
|Net earnings attributable to shareholders
|31.0
|-13.6
|44.6
|Earnings per share (in EUR)
|0.83
|-0.37
|1,.0
|Operating cash flow
|1.1
|39.4
|-38.3
|Free cash flow
|-24.4
|13.6
|-38.0
|Q2-2021
|Q2-2020
|Diff. abs.
|Sales revenues
|317.1
|182.4
|134.7
|ChemPharm REFINING
|207.4
|106.2
|101.2
|ChemPharm SALES
|102.8
|70.7
|32.1
|PLASTICS
|10.6
|7.2
|3.4
|Consolidation
|-3.7
|-1.7
|-2.0
|Operating result (EBITDA)
|48.7
|5.9
|42.8
|ChemPharm REFINING
|41.4
|2.0
|39.4
|ChemPharm SALES
|7.6
|4.7
|2.9
|PLASTICS
|0.9
|0.0
|0.9
|Consolidation
|-1.2
|-0.8
|-0.4
|EBIT
|36.0
|-6.7
|42.7
|Earnings before taxes
|33.2
|-9.0
|42.2
|Net earnings attributable to shareholders
|23.7
|-8.9
|32.6
|Earnings per share (in EUR)
|0.64
|-0.24
|0.88
|Operating cash flow
|5.1
|36.5
|-31.4
|Free cash flow
|-12.2
|35.8
|-48.0
|30/06/2021
|31/12/2020
|Diff. abs.
|Balance sheet total
|855.6
|745.7
|109.9
|Equity
|385.0
|346.9
|38.1
|Equity ratio (in %, difference in percentage points)
|45.0
|46.5
|-1.5
For the year as a whole, H&R is currently assuming that it will be able to achieve an operating result of at least EUR 115.0 million.
