DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms good figures for first half-year of 2021 13.08.2021 / 11:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms figures for first half-year of 2021

- Operating result (EBITDA) with € 74.4 million significantly better than previous year

- Catch-up effects continue throughout the first half of 2021

- H&R is heading for a very good full-year result

Salzbergen, Germany, August 13, 2021. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) achieved an operating group result (EBITDA *) of EUR 74.4 million at the end of the first half of 2021 (1st half of 2020: EUR 16.6 million). With almost identical depreciation, EBIT amounted to EUR 49.1 million (1st half of 2020: EUR -8.7 million). The shareholders' group result closed at EUR 31.0 million (1st half of 2020: EUR -13.6 million). H&R KGaA thus generated earnings per share of EUR 0.83. Due to the price of raw materials, sales increased in the first half of 2021 and reached revenues of EUR 558.4 million (1st half of 2020: EUR 441.8 million).

Overview of main key figures:

in million EUR HY1-2021 HY1-2020 Diff. abs. Sales revenues 558.4 441.8 116.6 ChemPharm REFINING 352.0 276.9 75.1 ChemPharm SALES 190.7 150.9 39.8 PLASTICS 21.5 18.2 3.3 Consolidation -5.8 -4.2 -1.6 Operating result (EBITDA*) 74.4 16.6 57.8 ChemPharm REFINING 58.9 7.0 51.9 ChemPharm SALES 15.2 11.4 3.8 Plastics 1.8 -0.1 1.9 Consolidation -1.5 -1.7 0.2 EBIT 49.1 -8.7 57.8 Earnings before taxes 44.5 -12.7 57.2 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 31.0 -13.6 44.6 Earnings per share (in EUR) 0.83 -0.37 1,.0 Operating cash flow 1.1 39.4 -38.3 Free cash flow -24.4 13.6 -38.0 Q2-2021 Q2-2020 Diff. abs. Sales revenues 317.1 182.4 134.7 ChemPharm REFINING 207.4 106.2 101.2 ChemPharm SALES 102.8 70.7 32.1 PLASTICS 10.6 7.2 3.4 Consolidation -3.7 -1.7 -2.0 Operating result (EBITDA) 48.7 5.9 42.8 ChemPharm REFINING 41.4 2.0 39.4 ChemPharm SALES 7.6 4.7 2.9 PLASTICS 0.9 0.0 0.9 Consolidation -1.2 -0.8 -0.4 EBIT 36.0 -6.7 42.7 Earnings before taxes 33.2 -9.0 42.2 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 23.7 -8.9 32.6 Earnings per share (in EUR) 0.64 -0.24 0.88 Operating cash flow 5.1 36.5 -31.4 Free cash flow -12.2 35.8 -48.0 30/06/2021 31/12/2020 Diff. abs. Balance sheet total 855.6 745.7 109.9 Equity 385.0 346.9 38.1 Equity ratio (in %, difference in percentage points) 45.0 46.5 -1.5

For the year as a whole, H&R is currently assuming that it will be able to achieve an operating result of at least EUR 115.0 million.