Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.08.2021, 11:21  |  20   |   |   

Nagarro SE posts 21.1% YoY revenue growth in Q2, 24.7% in constant currency

13.08.2021 / 11:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

August 13, 2021 - Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today stated its unaudited financial numbers for Q2 2021 (April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021) and released its half-yearly report. Demand continued to be strong for Nagarro's services, while supply was significantly constrained by hiring challenges and Covid-19 disruptions. Revenue grew to €127.3 million in Q2 2021, up 21.1% YoY from €105.1 million in Q2 2020, and up 10.0% QoQ from € 115.7 million in Q1 2021. Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q2 2021 was 24.7%. Gross profit increased to €38.0 million in Q2 2021 from €36.0 million in Q2 2020. Gross margin dropped to 29.9% in Q2 2021 from 34.2% in Q2 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 9.8% YoY to €19.0 million (14.9% of revenue) in Q2 2021, from €21.0 million (20.0% of revenue) in Q2 2020. It should be noted here that Q2 2020 results had included the effect of temporary salary cuts in response to the pandemic.

EBITDA dropped by 26.9% YoY to €15.4 million, from €21.0 million in Q2 2020. The main EBITDA adjustments were on account of stock option expense of €2.9 million and expenses of €1.8 million related to the rollover of non-controlling interest. EBIT decreased by 38.9% YoY to €9.6 million, from €15.7 million in Q2 2020. Net profit decreased by 38.2% YoY to €5.6 million against €9.1 million in Q2 2020. The cash balance decreased by €5.8 million from December 31, 2020 to €101.9 million.

H1 results

Nagarro also released its very first half-year report. Revenue grew to €243.0 million in H1 2021 (January 01, 2021 - June 30, 2021), up 12.5 % YoY from €216.0 million in H1 2020. Constant currency revenue growth for H1 2021 was 16.3%. Gross profit increased to €72.1 million in H1 2021 from €70.9 million in H1 2020. Gross margin dropped to 29.7% in H1 2021 from 32.8% in H1 2020. Adjusted EBITDA grew 5.1 % YoY to €37.5 million (15.4% of revenue) in H1 2021, up from €35.7 million (16.5% of revenue) in H1 2020. EBITDA dropped by 8.4 % YoY to €32.7 million, down from €35.7 million in H1 2020. EBIT decreased by 14.3 % YoY to €21.4 million, from €24.9 million in H1 2020. Net profit decreased by 12.1 % YoY to €13.3 million against €15.1 million in H1 2020.

"Nagarro's revenue growth continued, despite an overheated job market and the afflictions of the second wave of Covid-19 in India", said Manas Fuloria, co-founder. "We again added over 1000 professionals in this quarter, including fresh graduates, net of attrition. The company retains its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021. However, we are reducing our gross margin guidance from 32% to 29% because of unprecedented wage inflation, while the effect of our remedial steps will lag the increase in wages. We have other operational levers to still feel comfortable about our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021."

The company will offer an earnings call (analyst meeting) on August 13 at 2 pm Central European Summer Time, 8 am in New York City and 8 pm in Singapore. The telephone dial-in numbers for audio and the URL for the online presentation can be found below and here.
 

Key figures - Quarterly

    Q2 2021   Q2 2020       Q1 2021    
    kEUR   kEUR   Change in percent   kEUR   Change in percent
                     
Revenue   127,322   105,131   21.1%   115,724   10.0%
Cost of revenues   89,328   69,198   29.1%   81,715   9.3%
Gross profit   38,038   35,977   5.7%   34,054   11.7%
Adjusted EBITDA   18,960   21,014   -9.8%   18,559   2.2%
                     
Revenue by country                    
Germany   30,754   27,106   13.5%   30,554   0.7%
US   45,413   37,936   19.7%   39,271   15.6%
                     
Revenue by industry                    
Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial   21,123   14,144   49.3%   18,860   12.0%
Energy, Utilities and Building Automation   10,875   8,407   29.4%   9,412   15.6%
Financial Services and Insurance   14,687   14,067   4.4%   13,055   12.5%
Horizontal Tech   12,020   9,332   28.8%   11,965   0.5%
Life Sciences and Healthcare   9,149   8,057   13.5%   8,866   3.2%
Management Consulting and Business Information   7,889   7,874   0.2%   7,904   -0.2%
Public, Non-profit and Education   11,107   8,558   29.8%   9,323   19.1%
Retail and CPG   17,715   12,262   44.5%   16,067   10.3%
Telecom, Media and Entertainment   9,483   10,123   -6.3%   9,113   4.1%
Travel and Logistics   13,273   12,306   7.9%   11,161   18.9%
                     
 

Key figures - Half yearly

    H1 2021   H1 2020    
    kEUR   kEUR   Change in percent
             
Revenue   243,046   216,039   12.5%
Cost of revenues   171,043   145,196   17.8%
Gross profit   72,092   70,932   1.6%
Adjusted EBITDA   37,519   35,692   5.1%
             
Revenue by country            
Germany   61,309   58,356   5.1%
US   84,684   75,075   12.8%
             
Revenue by industry            
Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial   39,983   29,535   35.4%
Energy, Utilities and Building Automation   20,287   18,590   9.1%
Financial Services and Insurance   27,742   26,764   3.7%
Horizontal Tech   23,985   18,423   30.2%
Life Sciences and Healthcare   18,015   16,322   10.4%
Management Consulting and Business Information   15,792   15,864   -0.5%
Public, Non-profit and Education   20,429   17,897   14.2%
Retail and CPG   33,782   25,202   34.0%
Telecom, Media and Entertainment   18,596   21,101   -11.9%
Travel and Logistics   24,435   26,341   -7.2%
             
 
    H1 2021   H1 2020
    Percent   Percent
         
Revenue concentration (by customer)        
Top 5   13.9%   13.9%
Top 6-10   10.8%   10.4%
Outside of Top 10   75.3%   75.6%
         
 

Segment information

    H1 2021   H1 2020    
    kEUR   kEUR   Change in percent
             
Central Europe            
Revenue   84,822   80,633   5.2%
Cost of revenues   59,882   55,781   7.4%
Gross profit   24,939   24,852   0.4%
             
North America            
Revenue   84,698   75,276   12.5%
Cost of revenues   59,691   49,167   21.4%
Gross profit   25,007   26,108   -4.2%
             
Rest of Europe            
Revenue   37,001   32,487   13.9%
Cost of revenues   26,775   22,518   18.9%
Gross profit   10,315   10,057   2.6%
             
Rest of World            
Revenue   36,525   27,644   32.1%
Cost of revenues   24,694   17,730   39.3%
Gross profit   11,831   9,914   19.3%
             
 

Gross profit, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, IFRS. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results under IFRS.

Gross profit is calculated on the basis of total performance which is sum of revenue and own work capitalized.

Rounding differences may arise when individual amounts or percentages are added together.

 

Earnings call (analyst meeting) information
The earnings call will involve a telephone dial-in for audio plus an online presentation.

Dial-in numbers:
+43 1 3865461 Austria local
+358 9 42720657 Finland local
+33 4 82 98 62 47 France local
+49 69 247471834 Germany local (English)
+91 11 7127 9191 India local
+39 02 6006 3140 Italy local
+47 815 03 466 Norway local
+48 12 200 52 45 Poland local
+34 912 66 19 31 Spain local
+46 40 688 75 30 Sweden local
+44 20 3872 0880 United Kingdom local
+1 516-269-8980 United States local

Online presentation login:
https://webcast.meetyoo.de/index.html?e=W0ggs1O1p826

 

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus, win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of "Thinking Breakthroughs". Nagarro employs over 10,000 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)


