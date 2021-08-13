checkAd

Original-Research Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): Buy

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
13.08.2021, 11:31  |   |   |   

^

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics

Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics
ISIN: CA14161Y2006

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 17.49 CAD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

Cardiol Therapeutics successful NASDAQ listing

NASDAQ Capital Market LLC has granted Cardiol final approval to list its common shares on NASDAQ. On August 10, 2021, the Company's shares started trading under the ticker 'CRDL'.

David Elsley, President & CEO of Cardiol Therapeutics, said, 'Listing on NASDAQ is a major milestone for our Company as NASDAQ is the premier global stock exchange for life science and biotechnology companies. As we continue to advance the research and clinical development of novel therapeutic strategies for inflammatory heart disease, we believe the Nasdaq listing will enable the execution of a more effective investor relations program aimed at increasing awareness of the Cardiol story amongst investors and analysts in the U.S. and ultimately lead to increased shareholder value.'
This listing allows the company to access the world's largest biotechnology stock trading and fundraising center. This should help the company access more U.S. based retail and institutional investors. We believe this will continue raise awareness about the company and their developing story.
Due to the roll-over effect resulting from the extension of the price target to 31.12.2022 (previously: 31.12.2021), our price target increases to 17.49 CAD (previously: 15.77 CAD). We continue to assign the BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22769.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
+++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date and time of completion of this research: 13/08/2021 (09:15 am) Date and time of first distribution: 13/08/2021 (11:30 am)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC
Cardiol Therapeutics Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cardiol Therap- Covid/CBD story vor NASDAQ Listing
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics ISIN: CA14161Y2006 Anlass der Studie: Research Comment Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 17.49 CAD Kursziel …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Varta wächst schwächer als erwartet - Bestätigt Ausblick
Mitsotakis: Klimakrise Ursache für Ausmaß der Brände
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 12.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Telekom nach höherem Jahresziel kurz vor 20-Jahreshoch
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax setzt Rekordlauf fort - Nahe 16 000
DGAP-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Blue Cap AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit ...
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow und S&P 500 in Rekordhöhen - Apple gefragt
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Evotec schließen auf höchstem Stand seit 2000
Aktien New York: Ruhiger Handel auf Rekordniveau - Apple gefragt
Hella: Entscheidung über Verkauf der Mehrheitsbeteiligung am Wochenende
Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Moderna, Biontech sacken nach EMA-Prüfung ab
Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
Varta wächst schwächer als erwartet - Bestätigt Ausblick
Gold gerät nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht stark unter Druck
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Starke Quartalszahlen treiben Biontech auf Rekordhoch
Bitcoin klettert zeitweise über Marke von 45 000 US-Dollar
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Starker US-Dollar belastet
Ölpreise fallen weiter stark
ROUNDUP: Impfstoffhersteller Biontech mit deutlichem Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung
Israelische Studie: Nach dritter Corona-Impfung ähnliche Reaktion
Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Moderna, Biontech sacken nach EMA-Prüfung ab
Bitcoin auf Weg zu 40 000 US-Dollar - Amazon Stellenanzeige sorgt für Fantasie
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Allianz vorbörslich unter Druck wegen Warnung vor US-Belastungen
Aktien New York: Delta-Variante des Coronavirus verhagelt Wochenauftakt
Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
Aktien Frankfurt: Corona-Sorgen lasten schwer auf dem Dax
ROUNDUP 2: Hohe Kosten zehren am Gewinn von Bayer - Aktienkurs bricht ein
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer rutscht auf Jahrestief - enttäuschende Profitabilität
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Warnung vor Belastungen in den USA lässt Allianz einbrechen
Shell zahlt nach Milliardengewinn höhere Dividende und beginnt Aktienrückkauf
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(26) 
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Nach Terrorattacke auf Stadt in Mosambik: Südafrika schickt Soldaten
München untersagt Corona-Demo mit 5000 Teilnehmern (1) 
Aktien New York: Nasdaq stürzt ab - Anleger schichten um

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:32 UhrOriginal-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (von GBC AG): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
09.08.21Cardiol Therapeutics startet an NASDAQ unter dem Börsensymbol „CRDL“ in den Handel
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
03.08.21Biotechnologie: Siemens Healthineers, Cardiol Therapeutics, BioNTech – Die Blockbuster von morgen
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
26.07.21Biotech: Biontech, Cardiol Therapeutics, Curevac – wie geht es weiter?
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige