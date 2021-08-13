Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 17.49 CAD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Cardiol Therapeutics successful NASDAQ listing



NASDAQ Capital Market LLC has granted Cardiol final approval to list its common shares on NASDAQ. On August 10, 2021, the Company's shares started trading under the ticker 'CRDL'.



David Elsley, President & CEO of Cardiol Therapeutics, said, 'Listing on NASDAQ is a major milestone for our Company as NASDAQ is the premier global stock exchange for life science and biotechnology companies. As we continue to advance the research and clinical development of novel therapeutic strategies for inflammatory heart disease, we believe the Nasdaq listing will enable the execution of a more effective investor relations program aimed at increasing awareness of the Cardiol story amongst investors and analysts in the U.S. and ultimately lead to increased shareholder value.'

This listing allows the company to access the world's largest biotechnology stock trading and fundraising center. This should help the company access more U.S. based retail and institutional investors. We believe this will continue raise awareness about the company and their developing story.

Due to the roll-over effect resulting from the extension of the price target to 31.12.2022 (previously: 31.12.2021), our price target increases to 17.49 CAD (previously: 15.77 CAD). We continue to assign the BUY rating.

Date and time of completion of this research: 13/08/2021 (09:15 am) Date and time of first distribution: 13/08/2021 (11:30 am)

