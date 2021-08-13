checkAd

Vasta Announces Share Repurchase Program

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited, or Vasta (Nasdaq: VSTA), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved its first share repurchase program, or the Repurchase Program. Under the Repurchase Program, Vasta may repurchase up to 1,000,000 in Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on August 17, 2021, continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or February 17, 2022, depending upon market conditions. Vasta’s Board of Directors will review the Repurchase Program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the Repurchase Program. Vasta expects to utilize its existing funds to fund repurchases made under the Repurchase Program.

Vasta’s Board of Directors has authorized management to enter into a trading plan with a broker in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), to facilitate repurchases of its Class A common shares pursuant to the Repurchase Program (the “Rule 10b5-1 Plan”). The Rule 10b5-1 plan would allow Vasta to execute trades during periods when it would ordinarily not be permitted to do so because it may be in possession of material non-public information, because of insider trading laws or self-imposed trading blackout periods. Under the Rule 10b5-1 plan, Vasta’s broker would have the authority, under the prices, terms and limitations set forth in the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, including compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act, to repurchase shares on Vasta’s behalf.

The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the Repurchase Program will depend on several factors, including constraints specified in the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The Repurchase Program does not obligate Vasta to acquire any specific number of shares in any period, and may be expanded, extended, modified or discontinued at any time.

About Vasta Platform Limited (Nasdaq: VSTA)

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.

