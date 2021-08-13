checkAd

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Keskinen

Efecte Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Keskinen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Keskinen, Turkka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Efecte Oyj
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20210813101226_3
Transaction date: 2021-08-12
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,358 Unit price: 14.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,358 Volume weighted average price: 14.7 EUR

 

Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen
Head of Investor Relations
Efecte Plc
tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com
+358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

 

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. 

www.efecte.com

 

 





