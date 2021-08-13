Announcement on mandatory share repurchase Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 13.08.2021, 11:55 | 19 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 11:55 | In relation to the previously announced JSC AB CITY mandatory repurchase of JSC Olainfarm shares, Financial and Capital Market Commission has published the following information -https://www.fktk.lv/en/news/other-news/information-on-the-decision-to- ....

Additional information:

Jānis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com



