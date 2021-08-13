checkAd

Pinduoduo to Report Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on August 24, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 24, 2021. (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pinduoduo.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is a mobile-only marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

For more information on Pinduoduo news and industry trends, please visit our content hub at https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/.

Source: Pinduoduo Inc. 

CONTACT: For investor and media inquiries, please contact us at:

investor@pinduoduo.com
internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com




