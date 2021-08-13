UTStarcom Announces Change to its Board of Directors

HUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today announced that Dr. Zhaochen Huang has rendered a resignation from his position as a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of UTStarcom, effective December 31, 2021 and he will focus on business development as the president of UTStarcom Japan.

“I would like to thank Dr. Huang for his contributions to the Board with his rich experience in telecom technology sector and deep knowledge of our business”, said Mr. Ning Shan, Chairman of the Board, “I believe Dr. Huang will help the Company to strengthen our long-term and strategic relationship with our key partners in Japan.”