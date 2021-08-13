DGAP-DD Hapag-Lloyd AG english
|
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Rolf Eric
|Last name(s):
|Habben Jansen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
b) LEI
|HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|217.4000 EUR
|35001.40 EUR
|216.6000 EUR
|7364.40 EUR
|216.2000 EUR
|26376.40 EUR
|216.0000 EUR
|12744.00 EUR
|216.4000 EUR
|11036.40 EUR
|215.8000 EUR
|41433.60 EUR
|217.0000 EUR
|28427.00 EUR
|217.8000 EUR
|30056.40 EUR
|217.6000 EUR
|29376.00 EUR
|216.8000 EUR
|15392.80 EUR
|211.2000 EUR
|555456.00 EUR
|217.2000 EUR
|33883.20 EUR
|218.0000 EUR
|10464.00 EUR
|215.4000 EUR
|10985.40 EUR
|215.6000 EUR
|4527.60 EUR
