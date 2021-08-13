checkAd

DGAP-DD Hapag-Lloyd AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.08.2021, 12:11  |  36   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2021 / 12:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rolf Eric
Last name(s): Habben Jansen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Hapag-Lloyd AG

b) LEI
HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HLAG475

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
217.4000 EUR 35001.40 EUR
216.6000 EUR 7364.40 EUR
216.2000 EUR 26376.40 EUR
216.0000 EUR 12744.00 EUR
216.4000 EUR 11036.40 EUR
215.8000 EUR 41433.60 EUR
217.0000 EUR 28427.00 EUR
217.8000 EUR 30056.40 EUR
217.6000 EUR 29376.00 EUR
216.8000 EUR 15392.80 EUR
211.2000 EUR 555456.00 EUR
217.2000 EUR 33883.20 EUR
218.0000 EUR 10464.00 EUR
215.4000 EUR 10985.40 EUR
215.6000 EUR 4527.60 EUR
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

