Cresco Labs Closes New Senior Secured Credit Facility with Existing Lenders

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Senior Loan to retire its existing US$200 million credit facility, fund capital expenditures, and pursue other targeted growth initiatives within the U.S. cannabis sector. The Senior Loan does not include any equity or convertible components and the total facility amount is being provided by a syndicate of five existing, institutional lenders.

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the closing of an agreement with lenders to upsize its senior secured term loan (the “Senior Loan”) to an aggregate principal amount of US$400 million. The Senior Loan bears interest at a reduced rate of 9.5% per annum, with a maturity date of August 12, 2026.

“Today we have secured funding to capitalize on new growth opportunities, improved our cost of capital without diluting shareholders, simplified our capital structure, and given ourselves enhanced flexibility in a dynamic capital environment.” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. “This agreement to extend and increase our Senior Loan reflects the unique value proposition that Cresco Labs has demonstrated and the confidence our investors have in our differentiated strategy.”

The terms of the Senior Loan were negotiated at arm's length with the agent and lead investor and include customary restrictive covenants.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.