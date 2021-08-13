checkAd

AKTIA PLANS A SHARE ISSUE FOR ITS PERSONNEL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 12:15  |  36   |   |   

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
13 August 2021 at 1.15 p.m.

AKTIA PLANS A SHARE ISSUE FOR ITS PERSONNEL

Aktia Bank Plc’s Board of Directors plans to organise an employee share issue, where the personnel is offered the opportunity to subscribe for new shares in the company. The subscription price of the shares would be based on the average rate of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy the month prior to the employee issuance and at a 10 per cent price reduction. An employee would have the right to subscribe preliminarily for 1,000–70,000 shares in the employee share issue. The purpose of the employee share issue is to support the personnel’s long-term shareholding in the company, and for that reason the subscribed shares would be subject to a transfer restriction.

“I find it very important that our employees are committed to Aktia’s values and objectives. The premise for the planned employee share issue is to engage and encourage our personnel in becoming shareholders in Aktia and thus to long-term work to increase shareholder value”, says Aktia’s CEO Mikko Ayub.

The Board will decide on the employee share issue’s size, the subscription right for the shares to be offered, the subscription price, the subscription period, payment of subscriptions, transfer restrictions and other details regarding the employee share issue in the fall of 2021. The decision regarding the employee share issue would be based on the authorisation given to the Board at the Annual General Meeting 13 April 2021.

Aktia Bank Plc

Additional information:
Mikko Ayub, CEO
tel. +358 10 247 5121

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AKTIA PLANS A SHARE ISSUE FOR ITS PERSONNEL Aktia Bank PlcStock Exchange Release13 August 2021 at 1.15 p.m. AKTIA PLANS A SHARE ISSUE FOR ITS PERSONNEL Aktia Bank Plc’s Board of Directors plans to organise an employee share issue, where the personnel is offered the opportunity to subscribe …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Chief Creative Director, Andreas Neumann, Spotlighted on PBS in ICON: Music Through the Lens Currently Airing on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Core One Labs to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board