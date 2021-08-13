Gravity Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Results and Business Update

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, prepared in accordance with international Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

Total revenues were KRW 83,611 million (US$ 73,965 thousand), representing a 20.4% decrease from the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“QoQ”) and a 5.5% decrease from the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 19,157 million (US$ 16,947 thousand), representing a 31.5% decrease QoQ and a 17.4% increase YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 19,387 million (US$ 17,150 thousand), representing a 32.3% decrease QoQ and a 18.7% increase YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 14,766 million (US$ 13,062 thousand), representing a 37.3% decrease QoQ and a 12.8% increase YoY.

REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 202 1 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were KRW 22,380 million (US$ 19,798 thousand), representing a 15.0% increase QoQ from KRW 19,458 million and a 22.6% decrease YoY from KRW 28,907 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand. The decrease YoY was largely due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and revenues from collaboration event with Garena’s Free Fire items based on Ragnarok Online IP.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 55,140 million (US$ 48,778 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 33.1% decrease QoQ from KRW 82,438 million and a 1.6% increase YoY from KRW 54,249 million. The decrease QoQ resulted primarily from decreased revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Ragnarok Origin in Korea and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia that was launched on June 18, 2021. The increase YoY was primarily due to revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia and Ragnarok Origin in Korea. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love and Ragnarok Tactics.

Other revenues were KRW 6,091 million (US$ 5,389 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021, representing 92.6% increase QoQ from KRW 3,163 million and a 14.9% increase YoY from KRW 5,302 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 45,842 million (US$ 40,554 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 20.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 57,553 million and a 10.3% decrease YoY from KRW 51,098 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, Ragnarok Origin in Korea and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. The decrease YoY was mostly from decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal Love and Ragnarok Tactics.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 18,612 million (US$ 16,464 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 4.8% decrease QoQ from KRW 19,553 million and a 11.6% decrease YoY from KRW 21,047 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased advertising expenses for Tera Classic in Japan, The Lord in Thailand and The Labyrinth of Ragnarok in global. The decrease YoY was mostly resulted from decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Origin and Ragnarok Tactics in Korea, Sacred Blade in Japan, Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia.

Profit before income tax expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 19,387 million (US$ 17,150 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 28,620 million for the first quarter of 2021 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 16,335 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 14,766 million (US$ 13,062 thousand) for the second quarter of 2021 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 23,565 million for the first quarter of 2021 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 13,095 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 202,631 million (US$ 179,253 thousand) as of June 30, 2021.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,130.42 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATE

Ragnarok Online

Gravity opened Ragnarok Online in Vietnam on July 8, 2021 with VTC Technology and Digital Content Company as a joint publisher.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game



Ragnarok Origin was launched in Japan on June 28, 2021 and ranked as the first in free download of Google Play games and Apple’s App Store games after its launching. The game is scheduled to be launched in the United States and Canada in October 2021 and in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the first half of 2022.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game



Ragnarok X: Next Generation was launched in Southeast Asia on June 18, 2021 and ranked as the first in top grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. The game is being prepared for launch in Vietnam in September 2021 and in Korea in the first half of 2022.

Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games



Ragnarok Project S (Tentative title), a MMORPG mobile game, is scheduled to be launched in Oceania in the fourth quarter of 2021 and has been developed by Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea.

Ragnarok The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro Story RPG mobile game, is expected to be launched in Thailand in the third quarter of 2021 and in North America in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea, has developed the game.

Ragnarok Begins, a MMORPG PC game, is expected to start the first closed beta test(“CBT”) in September 2021 and the launching schedule will be disclosed in G-STAR 2021. The game has been developed by Gravity.

Other IP games

NBA RISE TO STARDOM, a Sports mobile game, is scheduled to run the CBT in September 2021 and is expected to be launched in Japan in the fourth quarter of 2021. Both mobile platforms, iOS and Android, will be available for the game.

Sadako M, an Adventure mobile game, is expected to be launched in Japan in September 2021.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the second quarter in 2021 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/pds/list.asp. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Hye Ji An

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

# # #

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of 31-Dec-20 30-June-21 KRW US$ KRW US$ (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 110,632 97,868 101,631 89,906 Short-term financial instruments 71,000 62,809 101,000 89,347 Accounts receivable, net 59,761 52,866 58,874 52,082 Other receivables, net 8 7 60 53 Prepaid expenses 2,238 1,980 1,946 1,721 Other current assets 2,946 2,606 2,301 2,035 Total current assets 246,585 218,136 265,812 235,144 Property and equipment, net 7,695 6,807 9,459 8,368 Intangible assets, net 3,363 2,975 3,788 3,351 Deferred tax assets 3,590 3,176 3,072 2,718 Other non-current financial assets 1,324 1,171 2,071 1,832 Other non-current assets 2,815 2,490 1,844 1,631 Total assets 265,372 234,755 286,046 253,044 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 52,688 46,609 40,271 35,625 Deferred revenue 13,692 12,112 12,030 10,642 Withholdings 2,851 2,522 2,680 2,371 Accrued expense 1,365 1,208 1,219 1,078 Income tax payable 9,470 8,377 4,273 3,780 Other current liabilities 2,654 2,348 2,567 2,271 Total current liabilities 82,720 73,176 63,040 55,767 Long-term deferred revenue 101 89 98 87 Other non-current liabilities 5,203 4,604 5,782 5,114 Total liabilities 88,024 77,869 68,920 60,968 Share capital 3,474 3,073 3,474 3,073 Capital surplus 27,110 23,982 27,110 23,982 Other components of equity (1,045 ) (924 ) 11 10 Retained earnings 147,371 130,368 185,702 164,277 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company



176,910



156,499



216,297



191,342 Non-controlling interest 438 387 829 734 Total equity 177,348 156,886 217,126 192,076 Total liabilities and equity 265,372 234,755 286,046 253,044

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,130.42 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.





GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

Three months ended Six months ended 31-Mar-21 30-Jun-20 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-20 30-Jun-21 (KRW) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Online games 19,458 28,907 22,380 19,798 42,343 41,838 37,011 Mobile games 82,438 54,249 55,140 48,778 110,231 137,578 121,705 Other revenue 3,163 5,302 6,091 5,389 9,144 9,254 8,187 Total net revenue 105,059 88,458 83,611 73,965 161,718 188,670 166,903 Cost of revenue 57,553 51,098 45,842 40,554 99,972 103,395 91,467 Gross profit 47,506 37,360 37,769 33,411 61,746 85,275 75,436 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,508 17,643 14,014 12,397 28,650 29,522 26,116 Research and development 4,009 3,254 4,147 3,669 6,126 8,156 7,215 Others, net 36 150 451 398 301 487 430 Total operating expenses 19,553 21,047 18,612 16,464 35,077 38,165 33,761 Operating profit 27,953 16,313 19,157 16,947 26,669 47,110 41,675 Finance income(costs): Finance income 1,600 627 597 528 2,178 2,197 1,943 Finance costs (933 ) (605 ) (367 ) (325 ) (1,262 ) (1,300 ) (1,150 ) Profit before income tax 28,620 16,335 19,387 17,150 27,585 48,007 42,468 Income tax expense 5,059 3,293 4,569 4,042 5,297 9,628 8,517 Profit for the year 23,561 13,042 14,818 13,108 22,288 38,379 33,951 Profit attributable to: Non-controlling interest (4 ) (53 ) 52 46 (70 ) 48 42 Owners of Parent company 23,565 13,095 14,766 13,062 22,358 38,331 33,909 Earning per share - Basic and diluted 3,391 1,884 2,125 1.88 3,217 5,516 4.88 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 6,498,000 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 Earning per ADS(1) - Basic and diluted 3,391 1,884 2,125 1.88 3,217 5,516 4.88

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,130.42 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(1) Each ADS represents one common share.



