checkAd

Freeline Provides Executive Leadership Team Update; Company to Provide Corporate Update and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 12:30  |  40   |   |   

Guidance across all programs remains unchanged for expected data and clinical development milestones in 2021

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 16.

Additionally, the company today announced that Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”) Julie Krop, MD will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Alison Long, MD, PhD, SVP, Head of Clinical Development, who has been instrumental in catalyzing the momentum in the Company’s clinical and pre-clinical programs, will assume the role of interim CMO while an external search for a new CMO is conducted. Dr. Long is an established leader with 30 years of combined clinical and industry experience, including extensive gene therapy drug development experience previously leading clinical departments and programs at uniQure N.V. and, most recently, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., where she was Head of Clinical Research & Development.

The Company reiterates its guidance across key upcoming milestones before year end 2021, which remains unchanged and includes:

  • Advancing its FLT190 Phase 1/2 dose-finding study in Fabry disease to dose additional patients and present data by year-end
  • Initiating clinical trial sites for FLT180a Phase 1/2 dose-confirmation study in Hemophilia B and presenting updated durability data from its Phase 1/2 dose-finding study by year end
  • Initiating FLT201 Phase 1/2 dose-finding study in Gaucher disease Type 1

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally-designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B and Fabry disease, as well as preclinical programs in Gaucher disease Type 1 and Hemophilia A. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freeline Provides Executive Leadership Team Update; Company to Provide Corporate Update and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16 Guidance across all programs remains unchanged for expected data and clinical development milestones in 2021LONDON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Chief Creative Director, Andreas Neumann, Spotlighted on PBS in ICON: Music Through the Lens Currently Airing on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Core One Labs to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board