Freeline Provides Executive Leadership Team Update; Company to Provide Corporate Update and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16

Guidance across all programs remains unchanged for expected data and clinical development milestones in 2021

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 16.



Additionally, the company today announced that Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”) Julie Krop, MD will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Alison Long, MD, PhD, SVP, Head of Clinical Development, who has been instrumental in catalyzing the momentum in the Company’s clinical and pre-clinical programs, will assume the role of interim CMO while an external search for a new CMO is conducted. Dr. Long is an established leader with 30 years of combined clinical and industry experience, including extensive gene therapy drug development experience previously leading clinical departments and programs at uniQure N.V. and, most recently, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., where she was Head of Clinical Research & Development.