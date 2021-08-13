Freeline Provides Executive Leadership Team Update; Company to Provide Corporate Update and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16
Guidance across all programs remains unchanged for expected data and clinical development milestones in 2021
LONDON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative
AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report second quarter 2021
financial results on Monday, August 16.
Additionally, the company today announced that Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”) Julie Krop, MD will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Alison Long, MD, PhD, SVP, Head of Clinical Development, who has been instrumental in catalyzing the momentum in the Company’s clinical and pre-clinical programs, will assume the role of interim CMO while an external search for a new CMO is conducted. Dr. Long is an established leader with 30 years of combined clinical and industry experience, including extensive gene therapy drug development experience previously leading clinical departments and programs at uniQure N.V. and, most recently, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., where she was Head of Clinical Research & Development.
The Company reiterates its guidance across key upcoming milestones before year end 2021, which remains unchanged and includes:
- Advancing its FLT190 Phase 1/2 dose-finding study in Fabry disease to dose additional patients and present data by year-end
- Initiating clinical trial sites for FLT180a Phase 1/2 dose-confirmation study in Hemophilia B and presenting updated durability data from its Phase 1/2 dose-finding study by year end
- Initiating FLT201 Phase 1/2 dose-finding study in Gaucher disease Type 1
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally-designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B and Fabry disease, as well as preclinical programs in Gaucher disease Type 1 and Hemophilia A. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.
