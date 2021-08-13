checkAd

Paya Holdings Inc. Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 12:30  |  49   |   |   

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced an exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding public warrants and private placement warrants (collectively, the “warrants”) to purchase shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), of the Company. The purpose of the Offer and Consent Solicitation is to simplify the Company’s capital structure and reduce the potential dilutive impact of the warrants, thereby providing the Company with more flexibility for financing its operations in the future.

The Company is offering to all holders of its warrants the opportunity to receive 0.260 shares of common stock in exchange for each outstanding warrant tendered by the holder and exchanged pursuant to the Offer. Pursuant to the Offer, the Company is offering up to an aggregate of 4,605,885 shares of its common stock in exchange for the warrants.

Concurrently with the Offer, the Company is also soliciting consents from holders of the public warrants to amend the warrant agreement that governs all of the warrants (the “Warrant Agreement”) to permit the Company to require that each Warrant that is outstanding upon the closing of the Offer be converted into 0.234 shares of common stock, which is a ratio 10% less than the exchange ratio applicable to the Offer (such amendment, the “Warrant Amendment”). Pursuant to the terms of the Warrant Agreement, all except certain specified modifications or amendments require the vote or written consent of holders of at least 65% of the outstanding public warrants. Accordingly, the adoption of the Warrant Amendment will require the consent of holders of at least 65% of the outstanding public warrants. Parties representing 63.2% of the outstanding public warrants have agreed to tender their warrants in the Offer and to consent to the Warrant Amendment in the Consent Solicitation, pursuant to a tender and support agreement. Accordingly, if holders of an additional approximately 1.8% of the outstanding public warrants consent to the Warrant Amendment in the Consent Solicitation, and the other conditions of the Offer are satisfied or waived, then the Warrant Amendment will be adopted. The offering period will continue until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on September 10, 2021, or such later time and date to which the Company may extend, as described in the Company’s Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange (the “Expiration Date”). Tendered warrants may be withdrawn by holders at any time prior to the Expiration Date.

