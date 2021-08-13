checkAd

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities successfully completes acquisition of Hydro Precision Tubing from Norsk Hydro

13.08.2021

- Classic AURELIUS carve-out transaction, including the re-introduction of the heritage "Remi Claeys Aluminium" brand

- Leading international supplier of welded aluminium tubes, operating a vertically integrated cast house, allowing for production of scrap-based and low-carbon-footprint tubes

Munich / Amsterdam, 13 August 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) today announces that it has successfully closed the acquisition of all shares of Hydro Precision Tubing Lichtervelde ("HPTL") from Norsk Hydro ("Hydro"). The aluminium precision tubing business operates an integrated and circular plant in Lichtervelde, Belgium. From this production site the company supplies customers in more than 30 countries globally with a strong focus on Western Europe. The acquired business currently employs more than 180 people and generated revenues of approximately EUR 50 million in 2020. As part of the carve-out, the company will re-adopt the "Remi Claeys Aluminium" banner, referencing back to the name of its founder in 1949. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.
 

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Amsterdam and Luxembourg. Since its foundation in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AEO"; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategy's core element is operational support of its portfolio companies with a team of about 100 in-house operating taskforce experts.

