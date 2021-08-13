CareMax Signs Collaboration Agreement With Anthem

“At Anthem, we strive to be the most innovative, valuable, and inclusive partner for our patients and communities,” said Christopher Day, president, value-based solutions at Anthem. “This new collaboration with CareMax will allow us to transition patients to a value-based care model, which we believe will create better outcomes for our patients by allowing them to spend more time with medical teams and receive the additional support services that CareMax offers.”

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW), a leading technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, announced today it has signed a collaboration agreement with Anthem, a national health benefits company. Through this collaboration, CareMax plans to build medical centers in areas where Anthem will offer a value-based care model to improve patient outcomes.

Through this collaboration agreement, CareMax plans to open approximately 50 medical centers with a focus on Indiana, Texas, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Georgia, Connecticut, and Virginia, among others.

Additionally, on July 15, 2021, Empire BlueCrossBlueShield, an Anthem Company, in partnership with nonprofit insurer EmblemHealth, was awarded the City of New York group Medicare Advantage retiree contract to serve up to approximately 250,000 retired workers. The contract is scheduled to go into effect January 1, 2022. Anthem will be working collaboratively with CareMax, and other providers, to bring as many of these retirees as possible into value-based arrangements.

“We have seen great outcomes for our patients in South Florida and now we are working to bring our model nationwide,” said Carlos de Solo, CEO of CareMax. “We know that value-based care helps seniors live healthier lives, and we are excited to partner with Anthem to bring healthcare with heart to the populations who need it most.”

About CareMax

CareMax is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. CareMax operates medical centers that offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services, and a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians across the United States. Learn more at www.caremax.com.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 117 million people, including more than 44 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.