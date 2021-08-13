Director/PDMR Shareholding
13 August 2021
PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING
The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|
Name
|Nick Wiles
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|
Position / status
|Chief Executive
|c)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|
PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI code
|
5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 1/3p each
GB00B02QND93
|b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|Market Purchase
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volumes
£6.355 15,000
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
15,000
£6.355
£95,325.00
|e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
13 August 2021
|f)
|
Place of the transaction
|London
Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint plc
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316
-end-
