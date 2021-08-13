Real Luck Group Ltd. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:30am ET
CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV:LUCK)(OTCQB:LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:30am ET. Thomas Rosander, CEO, will host the presentation and 1-on-1 investor meetings during the event.
"Esports betting represents an $CAD18 billion market opportunity and will continue to scale along with the global 2.8 billion gaming industry," said Thomas Rosander, CEO of Real Luck Group. "Over the past two months, we've made over 100 improvements to our Luckbox betting platform and signed 5 major provider agreements, including the addition of a casino provider to allow us to add a third revenue stream alongside esports and sports betting. We have been working hard to enhance the Luckbox platform to exceed player expectations as we prepare to kick off our marketing spend. We have a strong balance sheet and no debt, giving us plenty of runway to execute and become the world's number one destination for esports betting. I look forward to sharing more with investors at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event."
To access Real Luck Group's SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 live presentation
Date: August 19, 2021
Time: 10:30am Eastern Time / 7:30am Pacific Time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42295
To book a 1-on-1 meeting with Real Luck Group:
If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Real Luck Group or watch Mr. Rosander's presentation, please register for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup
1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.
Real Luck Group Presentation Replay
If you can't attend Real Luck Group's live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda
