checkAd

Real Luck Group Ltd. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:30am ET

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV:LUCK)(OTCQB:LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money …

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV:LUCK)(OTCQB:LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:30am ET. Thomas Rosander, CEO, will host the presentation and 1-on-1 investor meetings during the event.

"Esports betting represents an $CAD18 billion market opportunity and will continue to scale along with the global 2.8 billion gaming industry," said Thomas Rosander, CEO of Real Luck Group. "Over the past two months, we've made over 100 improvements to our Luckbox betting platform and signed 5 major provider agreements, including the addition of a casino provider to allow us to add a third revenue stream alongside esports and sports betting. We have been working hard to enhance the Luckbox platform to exceed player expectations as we prepare to kick off our marketing spend. We have a strong balance sheet and no debt, giving us plenty of runway to execute and become the world's number one destination for esports betting. I look forward to sharing more with investors at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event."

To access Real Luck Group's SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 live presentation

Date: August 19, 2021

Time: 10:30am Eastern Time / 7:30am Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42295

To book a 1-on-1 meeting with Real Luck Group:

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Real Luck Group or watch Mr. Rosander's presentation, please register for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

Real Luck Group Presentation Replay

If you can't attend Real Luck Group's live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

Seite 1 von 2
Real Luck Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Real Luck Group Ltd. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:30am ET CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV:LUCK)(OTCQB:LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
Community First Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Dyadic Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
Graphite One Announces Closing of $10.23 Million in Private Placement Offering
American Battery Metals Corporation Applauds U.S. Senate for Passing Bipartisan Infrastructure ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...