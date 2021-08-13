Real Luck Group Ltd. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:30am ET

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV:LUCK)(OTCQB:LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money …

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV:LUCK)(OTCQB:LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:30am ET. Thomas Rosander, CEO, will host the presentation and 1-on-1 investor meetings during the event. "Esports betting represents an $CAD18 billion market opportunity and will continue to scale along with the global 2.8 billion gaming industry," said Thomas Rosander, CEO of Real Luck Group. "Over the past two months, we've made over 100 improvements to our Luckbox betting platform and signed 5 major provider agreements, including the addition of a casino provider to allow us to add a third revenue stream alongside esports and sports betting. We have been working hard to enhance the Luckbox platform to exceed player expectations as we prepare to kick off our marketing spend. We have a strong balance sheet and no debt, giving us plenty of runway to execute and become the world's number one destination for esports betting. I look forward to sharing more with investors at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event."