checkAd

REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status Update

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / …

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021. 

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (NASDAQ:HVBT) (FSE:HBF) (the " Company " or " HIVE ") is pleased to announce that it has ordered 1,800 Antminer S19j Pro miners from Bitmain Technologies Ltd. ("Bitmain"). These new miners have an aggregate hash power of 180 Petahash per second (PH/s).

Miner Purchase

HIVE is proud to reconnect with Bitmain one of the leading manufacturers in our industry and is excited to make this initial order of S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. These 1,800 miners are the first of our 2022 mining purchase program and will be delivered in 6 equal tranches of 300 miners, commencing in January 2022 through June 2022.

"We are constantly upgrading our ASIC fleet to have the most efficient miners we can buy from cash flow," Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE continued, "This purchase with Bitmain enables us to maintain our strategy to diversify the manufacturers we purchase from. Over the past year, we have been expressing our concerns about global shortages in chips and logistics delays in shipping equipment from Asia due to Covid 19. We have deep relationships Bitmain, MicroBT and Canaan which are all top global manufacturers in our industry."

Today's miner purchase announcement is a continuation of our monthly strategy to increase our bitcoin mining capacity. HIVE intends to continue to utilize cash flow to make opportunistic investments and upgrade our fleet of BTC and ETH mining equipment on a regular monthly basis.

Biweekly Status Update

HIVE is also announcing that it expects to file its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), on or before August 26, 2021. The operational and reporting challenges associated with our global multi jurisdictional organization are being resolved for timely reporting in the future. This means the board and management are in a black out period and can not trade in the shares until the year end audited numbers have been filed.

Seite 1 von 4
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: HIVE - Blockchain Technologie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status Update This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
Community First Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Dyadic Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
Graphite One Announces Closing of $10.23 Million in Private Placement Offering
American Battery Metals Corporation Applauds U.S. Senate for Passing Bipartisan Infrastructure ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:02 Uhr3...2...1… Kursexplosion: Eilmeldung: Blockchain-Rakete zündet mit signifikanter Akquise den nächsten Gewinnturbo!
Blockchainradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
07:00 UhrHIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status Update
Accesswire | Analysen
11.08.21Krypto-Highflyer: Graph Blockchain mit News-Feuerwerk: Expansion im NFT-Sektor schreitet rasant voran
Redaktion Aktienjagd.com | Kommentare
Anzeige
10.08.21HIER GEHT DIE POST AB!: Was für ein Comeback! Bitcoin, Ether und Cardanao im Höhenflug! Krypto-Aktien explodieren wieder!
Blockchainradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
05.08.21HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Graph Blockchain: Augmented Reality Event in Miami war ein voller Erfolg – geht die Aktie jetzt ab?
Redaktion Aktienjagd.com | Kommentare
Anzeige
22.07.21Zeitkritisch:: Alle Augen auf diesem Mega-Event - heute sollte der Startschuss sein!
Redaktion Aktienjagd.com | Kommentare
Anzeige
20.07.21Krypto-Hotstock: Mit Graph Blockchain profitieren Sie sogar doppelt vom Krypto-Boom
Redaktion Aktienjagd.com | Kommentare