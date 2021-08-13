checkAd

PureTech Announces the Appointment Julie Krop, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021   

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the appointment of Julie Krop, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Krop will oversee all clinical development, regulatory, CMC, and medical affairs for the Company’s advancing Wholly Owned Pipeline.

PureTech today announced the appointment of Julie Krop, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Krop is an industry veteran and board-certified physician who will oversee the advancement of PureTech’s clinical-stage Wholly Owned Pipeline. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are pleased to welcome Julie to our senior leadership team as our Wholly Owned Pipeline rapidly grows and advances across multiple areas of significant patient need," said Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PureTech. "Julie is a biopharmaceutical industry veteran with a wide breadth of expertise across multiple therapeutic areas and orphan indications. Over the course of her career, she has overseen development of eight therapeutics that advanced through Phase 3, including three FDA approvals. We believe her expertise in mid- to late-stage clinical development, in addition to her extensive experience as a board-certified physician and leader in regulatory affairs, will be important assets as we advance our lead program, LYT-100, towards potential registration-enabling development in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and potentially other progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases.”

Dr. Krop joins PureTech from Freeline Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, where she served as Chief Medical Officer. Prior to this role, Dr. Krop served as Chief Medical Officer of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Covis group for $647 million), where she oversaw clinical development, regulatory affairs, clinical operations, medical affairs, program management and pharmacovigilance. During her time at AMAG, Dr. Krop was responsible for the oversight of three FDA approvals. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Stryker Regenerative Medicine, Peptimmune, Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer. Dr. Krop received her M.D. from Brown University School of Medicine and completed an internal medicine residency at Georgetown University Hospital. Additionally, she completed fellowships in epidemiology, clinical trial design and endocrinology as a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholar at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

