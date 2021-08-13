checkAd

Compass Therapeutics to Present at the Citi 16th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics announced today that Thomas Schuetz, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 16th Annual Biopharma Conference.

  • Fireside Chat with Compass Therapeutics, CEO, Thomas Schuetz: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 3:15pm ET.

A replay of the Fireside chat will be available at the “Investors – Events and Presentations” tab on the Compass website www.compasstherapeutics.com.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis and the immune system. The company pipeline includes novel product candidates that leverage understanding of the tumor microenvironement, including both angiogenesis-targeted agents and immune-oncology focused agents. These product candidates are designed to optimize critical components required for an effective anti-tumor response to cancer. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents; induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment; and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with its proprietary drug candidates as long as continued development is supported by clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to the Company’s financial position to continue advancing its product candidates, expectations about the Company’s cash runway, our product candidates and the development and therapeutic potential thereof, our technologies for identifying additional product candidates, and our business and development plans. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing product candidates and operating as a development stage company, our ability to identify additional product candidates for development, our ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of our product candidates, and competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Compass assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

