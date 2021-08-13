checkAd

Helbiz, Inc. and Greenvision Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Helbiz to Trade on Nasdaq Under Symbol “HLBZ”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz”), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it completed its business combination with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV, GRNVR, GRNVU, GRNVW) (“GreenVision”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. GreenVision’s shareholders approved the combination at a special meeting held on August 11, 2021.

The combined company will retain the name Helbiz and is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on August 13th, under the new ticker symbol “NASDAQ:HLBZ” for Helbiz common stock and “NASDAQ:HLBZW” for Helbiz warrants.

The transaction resulted in approximately $24.5 million of gross cash proceeds, before deducting investment banking fees and other transaction-related expenses. This funding will allow Helbiz to expand its micro-mobility services into more cities throughout the United States and Europe, including smaller cities that are underserved by public transportation. It will also enable the company to accelerate the development of adjacent service categories such as food delivery, integrated payment options, live streaming services and more, all accessible within the Helbiz mobile app. The Helbiz app is an effective platform to cross-sell new offerings that are “just a tap away” from the consumer.

Salvatore Palella, Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz, commented, “I want to thank our outstanding team at Helbiz for their hard work in making this dream a reality. The public debut of Helbiz is a significant milestone, not only for us as a company, but for the rapidly growing micro-mobility industry. This transportation revolution has allowed us to advance our mission to solve first-and-last-mile mobility needs for cities around the world with zero impact on the environment. Now operating in 35 international cities, we are committed to providing safe, innovative micro-mobility solutions that are needed to reduce each city’s congestion, pollution and carbon footprint. With this new funding, we look forward to making life better in even more cities around the world.”

As part of the business combination, Helbiz will retain its experienced management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Salvatore Palella, and add one new board member, Lee Stern from the GreenVision team. The remainder of the board will be composed of Chief Financial Officer Giulio Profumo and two independent directors, Guy Adami and Kim Wilford. Mr. Adami is currently the Director of Advisor Advocacy at Private Advisor Group, a Morristown, New Jersey organization comprising a network of nearly 600 financial advisors with assets approaching $17 billion. Guy appears regularly on CNBC as an original member of the Fast Money show. Ms. Wilford is currently the General Counsel of GoFundMe, Inc., where she manages the legal and compliance obligations of the world’s largest social fundraising platform.

