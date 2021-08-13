Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company’s strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate. For more information on Medalist, please visit the Company website at https://www.medalistreit.com .

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the “Company” or “Medalist”), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., today announced that on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, it filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021. The quarterly report can be viewed on the Company’s website or on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1654595/00011046592110 ...

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Filing of Its Quarterly Report for the Second Quarter Of 2021

