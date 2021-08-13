Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Interim Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

$48.2 million in cash and short-term investments, pre-development activities commenced

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (“Sabina”) or (the “Company”) (SBB – TSX/ SGSVF - OTCQX) reports the interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



“Sabina had a safe and productive second quarter with strong advancement of Goose site activities and other corporate initiatives,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO. “Planned exploration drilling for 2021 has wrapped up successfully and pre-development activities continue with advancement of the Umwelt underground exploration ramp and other site works including road construction and plant and camp laydown preparation. During the quarter, logistics and readiness planning was initiated at the Port facility to execute a significant summer sealift planned for August and September. The team also continued to advance detailed engineering and progress the Project debt process.”