Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Interim Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
$48.2 million in cash and short-term investments, pre-development activities commenced
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (“Sabina”) or (the “Company”) (SBB – TSX/ SGSVF - OTCQX) reports the interim financial results for the
six months ended June 30, 2021.
“Sabina had a safe and productive second quarter with strong advancement of Goose site activities and other corporate initiatives,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO. “Planned exploration drilling for 2021 has wrapped up successfully and pre-development activities continue with advancement of the Umwelt underground exploration ramp and other site works including road construction and plant and camp laydown preparation. During the quarter, logistics and readiness planning was initiated at the Port facility to execute a significant summer sealift planned for August and September. The team also continued to advance detailed engineering and progress the Project debt process.”
Q2 2021 Highlights:
- The Company has cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $48.2 million on June 30, 2021.
- Work began on collaring the portal for the underground exploration ramp at Umwelt. The first blast occurred on May 31st with work driving the ramp continuing through the
quarter.
- During the quarter, the Company procured a variety of key supplies and equipment to advance the critical path activities to maintain schedule as set out in Sabina’s Updated Feasibility Study.
Procurement items included the first phase of the permanent camp complex, mill buildings, a variety of construction supplies, Winter Ice Road (WIR) equipment and other mobile equipment.
- Considerable work commenced on a logistics program to ship ~13,500 revenue tonnes (“RT”) of cargo from the East and 12,200 RT of Cargo from the West water routes as well as mobilizing a
Hercules Aircraft program to transport additional equipment for the Umwelt underground exploration ramp.
- During the quarter, the Company advanced detailed engineering on the project, with efforts specifically focused on the process plant, the power-house, and the Goose fuel farm design.
- A construction crew was mobilized to perform work on 10M liter fuel tank at the port facility, rough grading at the plant site, and emergency pond for the underground decline at the Goose
Property
- A successful spring exploration drill program of 4,482 meters over 18 holes was completed at Goose targeting an equal mix of early-stage exploration areas and the Hook zone, an important link
between the Goose Main and Nuvuyak mineral systems. Additionally, a small geotechnical drilling campaign of 98 meters over 7 holes tested the surface conditions of the planned water management
structures.
