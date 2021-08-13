Medicenna Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

-- Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study of MDNA11 in patients with advanced solid tumors remains on track for initiation in the third quarter of calendar 2021

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

“We are off to a strong start in fiscal 2022 and well positioned for continued success with a steady frequency of value creating milestones expected over the coming year,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna. “We are on track to initiate our Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study of MDNA11 in calendar Q3. We believe MDNA11’s ‘beta-only’ IL-2 receptor selectivity provides clear differentiation compared to the ‘pegylated not-alpha’ IL-2 agents currently in the clinic. We aim to clinically demonstrate MDNA11’s best-in-class potential through the ABILITY Study and look forward to providing a preliminary update on safety, PK/PD, and biomarker data by calendar year-end with preliminary efficacy readouts expected over the course of calendar 2022.”

Dr. Merchant continued, “Beyond MDNA11, we remain in active discussions in pursuit of a partnership for MDNA55 and continue to leverage the power of our Superkine and BiSKITsTM platforms to advance the development of additional cytokine-based immunotherapies. With funding through the end of 2022, we are well positioned to ensure the continued advancement of these programs and our ABILITY Study, which in turn should allow us to generate value for patients and shareholders.”

Program highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, along with recent developments include:

MDNA11: IL-2 Superkine Program