checkAd

Medicenna Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

-- Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study of MDNA11 in patients with advanced solid tumors remains on track for initiation in the third quarter of calendar 2021

-- Management hosting conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM ET

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

“We are off to a strong start in fiscal 2022 and well positioned for continued success with a steady frequency of value creating milestones expected over the coming year,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna. “We are on track to initiate our Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study of MDNA11 in calendar Q3. We believe MDNA11’s ‘beta-only’ IL-2 receptor selectivity provides clear differentiation compared to the ‘pegylated not-alpha’ IL-2 agents currently in the clinic. We aim to clinically demonstrate MDNA11’s best-in-class potential through the ABILITY Study and look forward to providing a preliminary update on safety, PK/PD, and biomarker data by calendar year-end with preliminary efficacy readouts expected over the course of calendar 2022.”    

Dr. Merchant continued, “Beyond MDNA11, we remain in active discussions in pursuit of a partnership for MDNA55 and continue to leverage the power of our Superkine and BiSKITsTM platforms to advance the development of additional cytokine-based immunotherapies. With funding through the end of 2022, we are well positioned to ensure the continued advancement of these programs and our ABILITY Study, which in turn should allow us to generate value for patients and shareholders.”

Program highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, along with recent developments include:

MDNA11: IL-2 Superkine Program

  • On June 23, 2021, Medicenna announced the submission of a clinical trial application to a Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia to initiate the Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study of MDNA11, the Company’s selective, long-acting and novel IL-2 super-agonist. The study is designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and anti-tumor activity of MDNA11 in patients with advanced solid tumors. It will begin with a monotherapy dose escalation phase followed by an expansion phase for both the MDNA11 monotherapy arm at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D), and a combination arm designed to evaluate MDNA11 with a checkpoint inhibitor.
    Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medicenna Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights - Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study of MDNA11 in patients with advanced solid tumors remains on track for initiation in the third quarter of calendar 2021 - Management hosting conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM ET TORONTO and HOUSTON, Aug. 13, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Chief Creative Director, Andreas Neumann, Spotlighted on PBS in ICON: Music Through the Lens Currently Airing on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Core One Labs to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board