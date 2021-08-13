Bio-Path Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize liposomal delivery and antisense technology to
develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on recent corporate
developments.
“Throughout the second quarter and in recent weeks, we’ve made tremendous progress advancing our entire DNAbilize portfolio. In June, we were delighted to announce a new patent related to our BP1003 program which further bolsters our intellectual property portfolio,” stated Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings. “Throughout the balance of the year, we look forward to executing on our clinical development plans, including the advancement of our Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BP1002 in refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia patients.”
Recent Corporate Highlights
Granted Key Mechanism of Action U.S. Patent for BP1003. In June, Bio-Path announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a new patent relating to the
Company’s BP1003 program, a novel liposome-incorporated oligodeoxynucleotide inhibitor against Signal Transduction and Activator of Transcription-3 (STAT3). The new patent builds on earlier
patents that have been granted that protect the platform technology for DNAbilize, the Company’s novel RNAi nanoparticle drug platform.
Announced Publication in Biomedicines. In April, Bio-Path announced the publication of an analysis highlighting the potential of prexigebersen (BP1001) within the antisense
oligonucleotide drug delivery landscape in the peer-reviewed journal, Biomedicines.
Presented BP1002 Data at 2021 AACR Annual Meeting. In April, Bio-Path presented a poster highlighting preclinical BP1002 data at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research
(AACR) Annual Meeting. BP1002 targets the protein Bcl-2, which is responsible for driving cell survival in up to 60% of all cancers. High expression of Bcl-2 has been correlated with poor
prognosis for patients diagnosed with AML. The data presented in the AACR poster show that venetoclax-resistant cells are sensitive to the inhibitory effects of BP1002 combined with decitabine,
suggesting that this combination is a potential treatment for patients who have relapsed from frontline venetoclax-based therapies.
