Bio-Path Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Conference Call to be Held Today at 8:30 A.M. ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on recent corporate developments.



“Throughout the second quarter and in recent weeks, we’ve made tremendous progress advancing our entire DNAbilize portfolio. In June, we were delighted to announce a new patent related to our BP1003 program which further bolsters our intellectual property portfolio,” stated Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings. “Throughout the balance of the year, we look forward to executing on our clinical development plans, including the advancement of our Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BP1002 in refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia patients.”