Verano to Open 36th MÜV Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Downtown Tampa

  • MÜV Tampa—West Kennedy is Verano’s 36th Florida dispensary, and the Company’s 84th overall. Later this month, Verano plans to open MÜV Orange City, its 37th Florida storefront.
  • MÜV Tampa—West Kennedy sits on Kennedy Boulevard, a major east-west corridor in downtown Tampa and is centrally located between high-traffic destinations such as Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, and Westshore Plaza Shopping and Dining.
  • Tampa is Florida’s third largest metro area with a population of over 3.1 million residents and sees approximately 23 million visitors annually. West Kennedy Boulevard has an average daily traffic count of over 33,000 cars, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of a new MÜV Florida dispensary located at 2617 West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. MÜV Tampa—West Kennedy will open today at 10:00 AM local time.

Verano’s 36th MÜV Florida dispensary, located in downtown Tampa, is within walking distance to the city’s acclaimed Hyde Park restaurant and shopping scene, and is just minutes away from the newly-renovated Tampa Riverwalk. Committed to providing a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection. Patients can, based on preference, order ahead at muvfl.com for express pickup in-store, or take advantage of home delivery service that is available across the state.

“We’re very pleased to continue expanding access to premium medical cannabis for Florida patients,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “As always, we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our patients, and build upon our presence in a wonderful community here in Tampa.”

MÜV offers one-on-one consultations, both in-store and virtually, at no cost to patients. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals, and oral sprays, along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

