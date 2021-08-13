checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 August 2021

PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED BONUS PLAN AND RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN

2021 Deferred Bonus Plan Awards

The Company announces that on 13 August 2021 in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP'), the Remuneration Committee has granted the following deferred bonus awards to the executive directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) under the DBP.

In accordance with the rules, DBP awards are granted on 13 August 2021 at a price of £6.31 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive Director DBP Award
Nick Wiles 19,785
Alan Dale 7,231


PDMR DBP Award
Simon Coles 2,132
Ben Ford 3,160
Tanya Murphy 2,084
Danny Vant 4,011
Katy Wilde 3,689

The release of DBP awards to participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.

2021 Restricted Share Plan Awards

The Company further announces that on 13 August 2021, the Remuneration Committee has granted the following conditional share awards to executive directors and PDMRs under the Company's Restricted Share Plan (the ‘RSP’).

In accordance with the rules, RPS awards are granted on the 13 August 2021 at a price of £6.31 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive Director RSP Award
Nick Wiles 55,863
Alan Dale 29,714


PDMR RSP Award
Simon Coles 7,131
Ben Ford 6,735
Mark Latham 4,754
Tanya Murphy 6,339
Danny Vant 6,418
Katy Wilde 5,902

The vesting of the above RSP awards is dependent upon the participant having:

      1)   continued employment;

      2)   achieved satisfactory personal appraisals during the relevant vesting period; and

      3)   PayPoint making a pre-tax profit in the financial year immediately prior to vesting.

In addition, the release of the RSP award is subject to a positive assessment of the Company’s performance and delivery against its strategy and plans to justify the level of vesting.

The RSP awards granted to the PDMRS may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant (13 August 2024). For the Executive Directors, the RSP awards vest as follows:

      i)   50% of the award on 13 August 2024;

      ii)   25% of the award on 13 August 2025; and

      iii)   the balance of the shares of the Award on 13 August 2026 (after deducting the Shares covered by sub-paragraph (i) and (ii)).

Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint Plc
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316

-end-





