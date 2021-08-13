HCW Biologics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCWB), an innovative, biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases, today reported financial results and recent business highlights for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



“HCW Biologics delivered on a milestone as we achieved our goal of closing our initial public offering on July 22 to raise capital to advance the clinical development of our lead molecules,” stated Hing C. Wong, Ph.D., founder and CEO of HCW Biologics Inc. “We started HCW Biologics three years ago with an idea to develop immunotherapeutic treatments for age-related diseases. Since that time, we applied our expertise in advanced protein engineering to internally develop our TOBITM (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) discovery platform and successfully developed immunotherapeutic molecules based on TOBITM technology that can be administered by subcutaneous injection as well as used in adoptive cell therapy approaches. After extensive studies to assess the molecules we created, we selected two lead molecules, HCW9218 and HCW9302 for clinical development.”

“HCW Biologics’ clinical development strategy is to prove the safety and efficacy of both lead molecules individually in future clinical trials, and eventually combine them as an immunotherapeutic for some of the most difficult to treat age-related diseases. Our gateway indication for our lead molecule, HCW9218, is cancer. Several scientific studies have revealed that increased normal tissue cellular senescence can promote tumor progression, creating a link between aging and cancer. In preclinical studies, HCW9218 has shown it can reduce chemotherapy-induced tumor and normal tissue senescence and decrease senescence associated secretory phenotype (i.e., proinflammatory) factors that senescent cells secrete, in particular TGF-ß. We are wrapping up IND-enabling activities and expect to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to assess HCW9218 in the treatment of pancreatic cancer by the end of 2021.”