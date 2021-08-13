Appili Therapeutics Reports Financial and Operational Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30, 2021.

“As COVID-19 cases surge in many parts of the world, the need for safe and effective oral antivirals to contain outbreaks and stay ahead of variants has never been more clear,” said Armand Balboni, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Appili Therapeutics. “With our PRESECO Phase 3 trial rapidly approaching a top-line read-out and our clinical stage antifungal on track for Phase 2 initiation next year, we are well-positioned to deliver urgently needed medicines for COVID-19 and other life-threatening infections.”