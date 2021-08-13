checkAd

Appili Therapeutics Reports Financial and Operational Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30, 2021.

“As COVID-19 cases surge in many parts of the world, the need for safe and effective oral antivirals to contain outbreaks and stay ahead of variants has never been more clear,” said Armand Balboni, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Appili Therapeutics. “With our PRESECO Phase 3 trial rapidly approaching a top-line read-out and our clinical stage antifungal on track for Phase 2 initiation next year, we are well-positioned to deliver urgently needed medicines for COVID-19 and other life-threatening infections.”

First quarter and recent operational highlights include:

  • Completing an interim analysis of Appili’s ongoing Phase 3 PRESECO (PREventing SEvere COVID-19) trial evaluating Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir) as a potential oral therapy for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and receiving a unanimous recommendation from an independent Data Safety and Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) to continue the study without modifications
  • Expanding the PRESECO Phase 3 trial to Latin America in June with the addition of several clinical research sites in Mexico and Brazil
  • Entering into an agreement in August with the Lind Partners for $3.5 million in funding to support PRESECO and the broader Appili pipeline
  • Building out our preclinical data package and working with leading investigators/advisors to set our Phase 2 protocols for our lead anti-fungal clinical trial, scheduled to begin early next year

Financial Results

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and Part I of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada Handbook–Accounting. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

The net loss and comprehensive loss of $7.4 million or $0.12 loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $4.8 million higher than the net loss and comprehensive loss of $2.6 million or $0.05 loss per share during the three months ended June 30, 2020. This relates mainly to an increase in research and development expenses by $4.5 million, an increase in business development of $0.23 million, an increase in general and administration expenses by $0.09 million, an increase in accreted interest of $0.02 million, and an increase in income tax expense of $0.02 million. These increases were offset by an increase of government assistance of $0.14 million.

