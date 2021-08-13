Aigner himself said of his success: "5 years of hard training have paid off! I am very pleased with my performance and thank my partner Creapure (R) for the great support!"

Creapure(R) athlete Hannes Aigner wins Bronze for the German slalom canoeists at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo Trostberg, 13 August 2021 - Hannes Aigner paddled to bronze in the kayak with the power of Creapure (R) creatine. The 2018 world champion and London 2012 bronze medalist was beaten only by Olympic champion Jiri Prskavec (Czech Republic) and Jakub Grigar (Slovakia).

Aigner was determined to win a medal in his third Games. In training, he optimized a lot, tried to be more aggressive, "because I learned that playing it safe is not enough to be really fast." Aigner also worked on his speed and concentration, and here he has the perfect partner in Creapure(R). With optimally filled creatine stores, he was able to call up 120% strength and coordination. In kayaking, the competition among the world's best is extremely strong and broad-based, and every small mistake in the maze of poles is punished during the race with additional seconds.

Aigner only allowed himself minor paddling errors in the Tokyo final, and he pulled off an excellent final run. In the end, it was the third fastest time among the world elite and the longed-for medal that he brought back to Augsburg.

The Creapure(R) team congratulates Hannes on this success and is proud to have him as an athlete on the team.

About Hannes Aigner

Hannes Aigner has been among the kayak elite in canoe slalom since his first international medals, which he earned as a 17-year-old at the 2006 Junior World Championships in Solkan (Slovenia). In the decade that followed, he extended his record in junior and elite to six gold and silver medals each and two bronze medals at the European Championships, World Championships and Olympics (as of 2/19).

In London 2012, he took Olympic Bronze, and four years later in Rio, he narrowly missed the podium by finishing fourth. He loves the sport because it has everything in it, "strength, coordination, technique, athleticism, mental strength" (Schwäb. Z., 2 August 2012), Aigner once said. The challenge of always getting better and the pursuit of perfection was what made him so fascinating (www.teamkanuslalom.de, 5/31/2015). The Swabian crowned his sporting career with the single title at the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro at the end of September 2018.