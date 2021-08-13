checkAd

AlzChem Group AG Creapure(R) athlete Hannes Aigner wins Bronze for the German slalom canoeists at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.08.2021, 13:20  |  30   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 13.08.2021 / 13:20

Creapure(R) athlete Hannes Aigner wins Bronze for the German slalom canoeists at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Trostberg, 13 August 2021 - Hannes Aigner paddled to bronze in the kayak with the power of Creapure(R) creatine. The 2018 world champion and London 2012 bronze medalist was beaten only by Olympic champion Jiri Prskavec (Czech Republic) and Jakub Grigar (Slovakia).

Aigner himself said of his success: "5 years of hard training have paid off! I am very pleased with my performance and thank my partner Creapure(R) for the great support!"

Aigner was determined to win a medal in his third Games. In training, he optimized a lot, tried to be more aggressive, "because I learned that playing it safe is not enough to be really fast." Aigner also worked on his speed and concentration, and here he has the perfect partner in Creapure(R). With optimally filled creatine stores, he was able to call up 120% strength and coordination. In kayaking, the competition among the world's best is extremely strong and broad-based, and every small mistake in the maze of poles is punished during the race with additional seconds.

Aigner only allowed himself minor paddling errors in the Tokyo final, and he pulled off an excellent final run. In the end, it was the third fastest time among the world elite and the longed-for medal that he brought back to Augsburg.

The Creapure(R) team congratulates Hannes on this success and is proud to have him as an athlete on the team.

About Hannes Aigner
Hannes Aigner has been among the kayak elite in canoe slalom since his first international medals, which he earned as a 17-year-old at the 2006 Junior World Championships in Solkan (Slovenia). In the decade that followed, he extended his record in junior and elite to six gold and silver medals each and two bronze medals at the European Championships, World Championships and Olympics (as of 2/19).

In London 2012, he took Olympic Bronze, and four years later in Rio, he narrowly missed the podium by finishing fourth. He loves the sport because it has everything in it, "strength, coordination, technique, athleticism, mental strength" (Schwäb. Z., 2 August 2012), Aigner once said. The challenge of always getting better and the pursuit of perfection was what made him so fascinating (www.teamkanuslalom.de, 5/31/2015). The Swabian crowned his sporting career with the single title at the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro at the end of September 2018.

Seite 1 von 3
AlzChem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AlzChem Group AG (vormals Softmatic AG)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlzChem Group AG Creapure(R) athlete Hannes Aigner wins Bronze for the German slalom canoeists at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo DGAP-Media / 13.08.2021 / 13:20 Creapure(R) athlete Hannes Aigner wins Bronze for the German slalom canoeists at the 2021 Olympic Games in TokyoTrostberg, 13 August 2021 - Hannes Aigner paddled to bronze in the kayak with the power of Creapure(R) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Erfolgreicher Geschäftsverlauf im ersten Halbjahr
DGAP-News: KATEK wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um fast 50 Prozent bei deutlich gesteigerter Profitabilität; ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG bleibt auf Wachstumskurs - EBITDA-Marge von rund 30 Prozent im Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: elumeo SE legt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 bei Umsatz und Ergebnis deutlich zu
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Group donation for tornado victims in Hodonin, Czech Republic, raises 100,000 euros
DGAP-News: MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: Mynaric unterzeichnet millionenschweren Vertrag mit SpaceLink
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:20 UhrAlzChem Group AG: Creapure(R)-Athlet Hannes Aigner gewinnt Bronze für die deutschen Slalomkanuten bei den Olympischen Spielen 2021 in Tokio
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG investiert ca. 11 Mio. Euro in den Ausbau der Creapure(R)-Kapazitäten und Vorstufen (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.08.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG investiert ca. 11 Mio. Euro in den Ausbau der Creapure(R)-Kapazitäten und Vorstufen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG invests approx. EUR 11 million in the expansion of Creapure(R) capacities and precursors
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG verzeichnet Rekord-Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
05.08.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG reports record half-year 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​AlzChem Group AG verzeichnet Rekord-Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Investitionen in neue Abgasbehandlungsanlage für noch mehr Umweltschutz (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
30.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Investitionen in neue Abgasbehandlungsanlage für noch mehr Umweltschutz
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Successful completion of investments in new waste gas treatment plant for even more environmental protection
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten