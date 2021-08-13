checkAd

DGAP-DD RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.08.2021, 13:21  |  22   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2021 / 13:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.08 EUR 41429.64 EUR
31.09 EUR 8301.03 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.0817 EUR 49730.6700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69841  13.08.2021 



RWE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: RWE - Informationen, Analysen und Meinungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD RWE Aktiengesellschaft english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.08.2021 / 13:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Erfolgreicher Geschäftsverlauf im ersten Halbjahr
DGAP-News: KATEK wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um fast 50 Prozent bei deutlich gesteigerter Profitabilität; ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG bleibt auf Wachstumskurs - EBITDA-Marge von rund 30 Prozent im Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: elumeo SE legt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 bei Umsatz und Ergebnis deutlich zu
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Group donation for tornado victims in Hodonin, Czech Republic, raises 100,000 euros
DGAP-News: MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: Mynaric unterzeichnet millionenschweren Vertrag mit SpaceLink
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:21 UhrDGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
12.08.21JEFFERIES stuft RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12.08.21BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12.08.21DZ BANK stuft RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 12.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
12.08.21ROUNDUP: Stromerzeuger RWE will sich besser gegen Extremwetter wappnen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21BARCLAYS stuft RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12.08.21WDH/ROUNDUP: RWE profitiert von starkem Energiehandel
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Coinbase, BioNTech, Deere, Telekom, RWE, Delivery Hero, K+S, Bilfinger, Nordex - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte