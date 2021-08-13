Tokens.com Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results
Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Stock Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”) is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). The company is one of the largest Proof-of-Stake technology companies as measured by operating assets and market capitalization. The Company today announces its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”). All amounts in this news release are unaudited and, unless otherwise indicated, are in US dollars.
An investor call has been scheduled to discuss the Company’s Q2 2021 financial results, hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel starting at 10:00 am ET on August 13, 2021.
Date: August 13, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Dial-In: 1 (888) 465-5079
Passcode: 7539 632#
Q2 2021 Highlights:
- Closed $19.8 (CAD$25) million subscription receipt offerings and received the proceeds on April 28th.
- Closed a reverse-takeover transaction with COIN Hodl Inc. Began trading on the NEO Stock Exchange on April 30th at CAD$0.75 per share.
- Dual listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange on May 6th.
- Announced New Board Member, Emma Todd on May 12th.
- Successful deployment of funds from the capital raise to purchase additional digital assets and fully deploy them into staking by June. This added to the existing inventory of assets acquired in Q1 and in 2020.
- Establishment of a $2 million loan facility with Genesis Global Trading on June 29th.
- Non-cash loss to reflect revaluation of assets at the end of June, the bottom of the crypto correction.
Tokens successfully achieved many goals in Q2, including going public. However, the quarter was impacted by some non-recurring events that aren’t reflective of Tokens.com’s normal operations. First, proceeds from our $19.8 million fund raise were only received and deployed well into the quarter. Thus, Q2 revenue shows only partial deployment and does not reflect what a full quarter of staking would look like. Second, there were several one-time, non-recurring expenses related to the listing process and the financing. With those events behind us, we would expect our expenses to drop significantly in Q3. Last, there was a deep correction in cryptocurrencies whose bottom coincided with the end of the quarter when we mark-to-market our digital assets. That resulted in a non-cash loss attributed to the cyclical nature of cryptocurrencies and the timing of our quarter end. Tokens.com uses its digital assets to generate revenue. However, the value of those assets are impacted positively and negatively, depending on the performance of the cryptocurrencies we own.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare