checkAd

Tokens.com Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 13:30  |  40   |   |   

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Stock Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”) is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). The company is one of the largest Proof-of-Stake technology companies as measured by operating assets and market capitalization. The Company today announces its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”). All amounts in this news release are unaudited and, unless otherwise indicated, are in US dollars.

An investor call has been scheduled to discuss the Company’s Q2 2021 financial results, hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel starting at 10:00 am ET on August 13, 2021.

Date: August 13, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Dial-In: 1 (888) 465-5079
Passcode: 7539 632#

Q2 2021 Highlights:

  • Closed $19.8 (CAD$25) million subscription receipt offerings and received the proceeds on April 28th.
  • Closed a reverse-takeover transaction with COIN Hodl Inc. Began trading on the NEO Stock Exchange on April 30th at CAD$0.75 per share.
  • Dual listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange on May 6th.
  • Announced New Board Member, Emma Todd on May 12th.
  • Successful deployment of funds from the capital raise to purchase additional digital assets and fully deploy them into staking by June. This added to the existing inventory of assets acquired in Q1 and in 2020.
  • Establishment of a $2 million loan facility with Genesis Global Trading on June 29th.
  • Non-cash loss to reflect revaluation of assets at the end of June, the bottom of the crypto correction.

Tokens successfully achieved many goals in Q2, including going public. However, the quarter was impacted by some non-recurring events that aren’t reflective of Tokens.com’s normal operations. First, proceeds from our $19.8 million fund raise were only received and deployed well into the quarter. Thus, Q2 revenue shows only partial deployment and does not reflect what a full quarter of staking would look like. Second, there were several one-time, non-recurring expenses related to the listing process and the financing. With those events behind us, we would expect our expenses to drop significantly in Q3. Last, there was a deep correction in cryptocurrencies whose bottom coincided with the end of the quarter when we mark-to-market our digital assets. That resulted in a non-cash loss attributed to the cyclical nature of cryptocurrencies and the timing of our quarter end. Tokens.com uses its digital assets to generate revenue. However, the value of those assets are impacted positively and negatively, depending on the performance of the cryptocurrencies we own.

Seite 1 von 5
Tokens.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tokens.com Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Stock Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”) is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
Sierra Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Announces New Study Showing Its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintains Antibodies Against Variants of ...
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Kansas City Southern Board of Directors Unanimously Determines Proposal from Canadian Pacific ...
COVID-19 Shapes Enterprise Sourcing Strategies, Fueling Growth in Private/Hybrid Cloud Adoption
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21Tokens.com Announces Date for Q2 2021 Financial Results and Investor Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Tokens.com Purchases Tokens of Blockchain-Based Game Axie Infinity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten