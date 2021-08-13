Tokens.com Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Stock Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”) is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). The company is one of the largest Proof-of-Stake technology companies as measured by operating assets and market capitalization. The Company today announces its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”). All amounts in this news release are unaudited and, unless otherwise indicated, are in US dollars.

An investor call has been scheduled to discuss the Company’s Q2 2021 financial results, hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel starting at 10:00 am ET on August 13, 2021.