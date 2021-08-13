Emerita Reports High Grade Assays From Initial Drill Holes On La Infanta Drill Program

checkAd

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that it has received complete assays for the first two drill holes from the Infanta drill program.  Additional assays are expected in the coming week and it is expected there should be a steady flow of new assay data as drill holes are completed going forward.  There are presently six drill holes in the process of being assayed.  Emerita has added a second diamond drill which is expediting the drilling of the La Infanta deposit.  Please see Figure 1 below for drill hole locations and Table 1 below for assays and drill hole coordinates.  The holes are located approximately 100 meters apart along strike.

  • Drill hole IN004 intersected 7.45 meters grading 1.67% copper, 6.01% lead, 11.49% zinc and 90.1 g/t silver and 0.49 g/t gold from 62.55 meters, including 3.76% copper, 15.29% lead, 28.81% zinc and 206.3 g/t silver and 1.08 g/t gold over 2.65 meters from  64.55 meters depth (see cross section -  Figure 2).
  • Drill Hole  IN001intersected 4.0 meters grading 0.07% % copper, 1.68% lead, 3.40% zinc and 11.50 g/t silver from 24.3  meters, and a second intercept of 2.8 m grading 0.02 % copper, 3.79% lead, 7.50% zinc and 12.95 g/t silver from 32.3 meters depth (see cross section – Figure 3).  This hole is near surface and likely suffered  some leaching of the mineralization related to surface weathering as it is only approximately 15 meters vertically from surface.
  • Intersection widths are expected to be approximately true width.  Assays were conducted at ALS Laboratories, a certified independent assay lab.

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of the Company: “It’s a very exciting time to be working in our core shack.  With two drills operating now, we are seeing a steady supply of new drill core and are awaiting every batch of assays with anticipation.  These are the first two holes for which we have complete assays, however all drill holes to date have well mineralized intervals that are now in the pipeline for assays.  We are systematically stepping out through the deposit to build the geological model that will meet the requirements for establishing a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.” 

