Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced an agreement with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (Gallagher) to purchase Willis Re. Completion of the deal is subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and clearances, as well as other customary closing conditions and consultation where required. The business will be divested for a total upfront cash consideration of $3.25 billion plus an earnout payable in 2025 of up to $750 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments.

John Haley, CEO, Willis Towers Watson (WTW), said, “Following the termination of the proposed combination with Aon, we have been taking time to reflect on what we have learned about WTW over the last 16 months and determine how we will move forward as an independent company. As part of this, we conducted a review of strategic alternatives for Willis Re, our global reinsurance business. While we highly value Willis Re and our colleagues who contribute to its success, we concluded that divestment was the appropriate path for this business and for WTW.

We are excited about our go forward portfolio of businesses and believe we are well positioned to compete vigorously around the world and make investments to grow organically and inorganically. We are winning new business, bringing the best to our clients and actively engaging and recruiting talent. And, we are going to continue to innovate and adapt to address evolving client needs. We look forward to sharing more about our future plans during our upcoming Investor Day on September 9.”

The transaction is anticipated to close no later than the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

