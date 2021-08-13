Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Revenue Increased 40% Sequentially to $3.4 million in Second Quarter 2021

Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We believe our strong growth this quarter clearly demonstrated the value of our Drill-N-Ream (“DNR”) well bore conditioning tool as well as the growing demand for our manufacturing capabilities. The DNR is enabling drilling innovation. We believe that by including our tool in their drill string, producers are able to drill more complex well profiles and increase the total flow area of their wells while covering greater footage in shorter amounts of time. Additionally, we are expanding the volume and products we manufacture for our long-time legacy customer to support their efforts to provide quality products while advancing their technologies.”

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

He continued, “While we are not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, we continue to gain market share as markets recover. We expect that we will continue to grow through 2021 and be back on track in 2022 to resume the growth plans we had expected at the end of 2019.”

Second Quarter 2021 Review ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (See at “Definitions” the composition of product/service revenue categories.)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 Change

Sequential Change

Year/Year North America 2,941 2,092 1,689 40.6 % 74.1 % International 458 332 335 37.8 % 36.5 % Total Revenue $ 3,399 $ 2,425 $ 2,024 40.2 % 67.9 % Tool Sales/Rental $ 1,120 $ 831 371 34.7 % 202.1 % Other Related Tool Revenue 1,153 832 973 38.5 % 18.5 % Tool Revenue 2,273 1,664 1,343 36.6 % 69.2 % Contract Services 1,126 761 681 48.0 % 65.4 % Total Revenue $ 3,399 $ 2,425 $ 2,024 40.2 % 67.9 %

Revenue increased sequentially $974 thousand, or 40%, over the trailing first quarter as market share and market conditions improved. Improvements, year-over-year and sequentially, represent improved demand as oil and gas production markets improve and as the Company gains greater market presence. Revenue in North America increased 74%, year-over-year, from increased tool sales, as well as higher royalty and repair fees. International revenue grew 37% over the prior-year period as recognition of the DNR’s value by oil field service companies is growing and the Company also gained a new International customer. Contract Services revenue also improved 65%, reflecting increased drill bit refurbishment. Sequentially, North America and International revenue increased on greater market penetration and improving market conditions.

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Costs

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 Change

Sequential Change

Year/Year Cost of revenue $ 1,224 $ 1,176 $ 1,100 4.1 % 11.3 % As a percent of sales 36.0 % 48.5 % 54.3 % Selling, general & administrative $ 1,473 $ 1,516 $ 1,340 (2.8 )% 9.9 % As a percent of sales 43.3 % 62.5 % 66.2 % Depreciation & amortization $ 586 $ 690 $ 680 (15.2 )% (13.9 )% Total operating expenses $ 3,283 $ 3,381 $ 3,120 (2.9 )% 5.2 % Operating Income (loss) $ 116 $ (957 ) $ (1,096 ) NM NM As a % of sales 3.4 % (39.5 )% (54.1 )% Other (expense) income including

income tax (expense) $ (183 ) $ (145 ) $ (146 ) NM NM Net income (loss) $ (67 ) $ (1,102 ) $ (1,242 ) NM NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) NM NM Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 957 $ (11 ) $ (222 ) NM NM

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense and unusual items. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP’s use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

Higher revenue and lower operating expenses resulted in operating income of $116 thousand. Total operating expenses decreased 3% over the trailing first quarter, as a result of timing of expenses related to year end close and the reduction in amortization expense.

Net loss for the quarter was practically breakeven at $67 thousand compared with net loss of $1.1 million in the trailing first quarter. Measurably improved operating income more than offset other expenses which included a $11 thousand loss on the disposal of assets. Compared with the trailing first quarter, Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved measurably to $1.0 million as a result of increased sales and operating leverage gained from higher volume, while Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 28.2%.

The Company believes that when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of its operating performance.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash at the end of the quarter was $2.7 million, up from $2.0 million at the end of 2020. Cash provided by operations in the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $400 thousand. Long-term debt, including the current portion at June 30, 2021, was $3.2 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company paid the next $750 thousand principal payment due on the Hard Rock note. The remaining $750 thousand of principal due on the note is payable on October 5, 2022.

Definitions and Composition of Product/Service Revenue:

Contract Services Revenue is comprised of repair and manufacturing services for drill bits and other tools or products for customers.

Other Related Tool Revenue is comprised of royalties and fleet maintenance fees.

Tool Sales/Rental revenue is comprised of revenue from either the sale or rent of tools to customers.

Tool Revenue is the sum of Other Related Tool Revenue and Tool Sales/Rental revenue.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitations, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the business, the Company’s strategy, future operations, success at developing future tools, the Company’s effectiveness at executing its business strategy and plans, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, and ability to outperform are forward-looking statements. The use of words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project”, “forecast,” “should” or “plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward -looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related impact on the oil and natural gas industry, the effectiveness of success at expansion in the Middle East, options available for market channels in North America, the deferral of the commercialization of the Strider technology, the success of the Company’s business strategy and prospects for growth; the market success of the Company’s specialized tools, effectiveness of its sales efforts, its cash flow and liquidity; financial projections and actual operating results; the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; the availability and terms of capital; competition and government regulations; and general economic conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the Company’s plans and described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements Of Operations (unaudited) For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue North America $ 2,941,056 $ 1,688,933 $ 5,033,255 $ 6,269,443 International 458,053 335,455 790,506 1,112,708 Total revenue $ 3,399,109 $ 2,024,388 $ 5,823,761 $ 7,382,151 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenue 1,224,179 1,099,553 2,399,772 3,414,061 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,473,081 1,340,213 2,988,670 3,358,112 Depreciation and amortization expense 585,504 680,375 1,275,577 1,441,139 Total operating costs and expenses 3,282,764 3,120,141 6,664,019 8,213,312 Operating Income (loss) 116,345 (1,095,753 ) (840,258 ) (831,161 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 50 942 98 5,630 Interest expense (145,521 ) (146,470 ) (283,577 ) (323,728 ) Loss on Fixed Asset Impairment - - - (30,000 ) Net gain/(loss) on sale or disposition of assets (11,187 ) - (1,187 ) 142,234 Total other expense (156,658 ) (145,528 ) (284,666 ) (205,864 ) Loss before income taxes $ (40,313 ) $ (1,241,281 ) $ (1,124,924 ) $ (1,037,025 ) Income tax expense (26,468 ) (225 ) (43,649 ) (6,435 ) Net loss $ (66,781 ) $ (1,241,506 ) $ (1,168,573 ) $ (1,043,460 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 25,762,342 25,434,593 25,762,342 25,462,360 Diluted loss per common Share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,762,342 25,434,593 25,762,342 25,426,360

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,689,113 $ 1,961,441 Accounts receivable, net 1,930,402 1,345,622 Prepaid expenses 392,138 90,269 Inventories 1,060,233 1,020,008 Asset held for sale - 40,000 Other current assets 42,751 40,620 Total current assets 6,114,637 4,497,960 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,814,895 7,535,098 Intangible assets, net 319,444 819,444 Right of use Asset (net of amortizaton) $ 47,747 $ 99,831 Other noncurrent assets 64,304 87,490 Total assets $ 13,361,027 $ 13,039,823 Liabilities and Owners' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 597,643 $ 430,014 Accrued expenses 1,801,476 1,091,519 Accrued Income tax 138,595 106,446 Current portion of Operating Lease Liability 29,803 79,313 Current portion of Long-term Financial Obligation 61,504 61,691 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts 1,948,191 1,397,337 Total current liabilities $ 4,577,212 $ 3,166,320 Operating long term liability 17,944 20,518 Long-term Financial Obligation 4,145,726 4,178,261 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts 1,230,539 1,451,049 Total liabilities $ 9,971,421 $ 8,816,148 Stockholders' equity Common stock (25,762,342 and 25,762,342) 25,762 25,762 Additional paid-in-capital 40,954,125 40,619,620 Accumulated deficit (37,590,281) (36,421,707) Total stockholders' equity $ 3,389,606 $ 4,223,675 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,361,027 $ 13,039,823

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (1,168,573) $ (1,043,460) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,275,575 1,441,139 Share-based compensation expense 334,505 212,001 Loss (Gain) on sale or disposition of assets, net 1,187 (142,234) Impairment on asset held for sale - 30,000 Amortization of deferred loan cost 9,262 9,263 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (584,780) 2,435,735 Inventories (95,846) (860,431) Prepaid expenses and other noncurrent assets (280,814) 314,868 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 877,585 (230,959) Income Tax expense 32,149 6,335 Other long-term liabilities - (61,421) Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 400,250 2,110,836 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,940) (90,132) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 50,000 117,833 Net Cash Provided By Investing Activities 39,060 27,701 Cash Flows From Financing Activities Principal payments on debt (266,719) (1,953,673) Proceeds received from debt borrowings - 964,120 Payments on Revolving Loan (513,897) (842,880) Proceeds received from Revolving Loan 1,068,978 1,009,822 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities 288,362 (822,611) Net change in Cash 727,672 1,315,926 Cash at Beginning of Period 1,961,441 1,217,014 Cash at End of Period $ 2,689,113 $ 2,532,940 Supplemental information: Cash paid for interest $ 270,492 $ 340,027 Inventory converted to property, plant and equipment $ 65,720 $ 482,282 Long term debt paid with Sale of Plane $ - $ 211,667

($, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 GAAP net loss $ (66,781 ) $ (1,241,506 ) $ (1,101,793 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 585,504 680,375 690,074 Interest expense, net 145,471 145,528 138,009 Share-based compensation 167,033 105,005 167,472 Net non-cash compensation 88,200 88,200 88,200 Income tax expense 26,468 225 17,180 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 11,187 - (10,000 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 957,082 $ (222,173 ) $ (10,858 ) GAAP Revenue $ 3,399,109 $ 2,024,388 $ 2,424,653 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28.2 % -11.0 % (0.4 )%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income and net income. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it.

