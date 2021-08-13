checkAd

Edesa Biotech Reports Fiscal 3rd Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 13:50  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended June …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on its business.

During the quarter, the company achieved key interim milestones for both of its lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01. Independent monitoring boards assessed blinded interim treatment data and based on their positive findings recommended that the two development programs advance to the final stages of enrollment. Edesa expects the end of Phase 2 (interim) analysis of a Phase 2/3 study of EB05 as a single-dose treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients will be completed as early as the current quarter. The company plans to provide more detailed clinical updates as they become available. In parallel, the company has begun patient randomizations for the final part of a Phase 2b clinical study evaluating EB01 as a monotherapy for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis. Edesa recently added new investigational sites and expanded recruitment beyond the U.S. to Canada.

"We are pleased to have these two key programs advancing side by side toward data readouts and value inflection opportunities. EB05 and EB01 each represent novel anti-inflammatory technologies with the potential to provide transformational therapies for a broad range of inflammatory and autoimmune conditions," said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa Biotech. "We look forward to maintaining the momentum we achieved year to date, and announcing our end of Phase 2 results of our EB05 program as soon as available."

Edesa's Chief Financial Officer Kathi Niffenegger reported that expenditures for the fiscal third quarter were in line with management's expectations and driven primarily by incremental clinical study expenses related to patient enrollment, expanded operations and drug product-related costs. "Our R&D expenditures for the three-month and nine-month periods have largely tracked the accelerated progress of our clinical studies as well as preparations related to commercial-scale manufacturing of our product candidates," she said.

For the nine-month period ended June 30, 2021, Ms. Niffenegger reported that the company recorded reimbursements of approximately $8.5 million under a C$14 million reimbursement grant from the Canadian Government, including $1.3 million for the fiscal third quarter. At June 30, 2021, Edesa had working capital of $13.35 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $8.05 million.

Financial Results for the three months Ended June 30, 2021

There were no revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.11 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, reflecting the winddown and discontinuation of sales of product inventory from legacy operations.

Total operating expenses increased by $4.19 million to $6.07 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.88 million for the same period last year:

  • Research and development expenses increased by $3.32 million to $4.46 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.14 million for the same period last year primarily due to increased external research expenses related to recruitment and enrollment in the company's ongoing clinical studies, increased investigational drug product expenses and an increase in noncash share-based compensation. Higher salary and related personnel expenses and patent fees also contributed to the increase.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by $0.88 million to $1.61 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.73 million for the same period last year primarily as a result of higher salary and related personnel expenses, noncash share-based compensation and increased headcount. Higher legal and other professional services also contributed to the increase.

Total other income increased by $1.31 million to $1.31 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to less than $0.01 million for the same period last year primarily due to increased grant income under the company's federal reimbursement grant with the Canadian government's Strategic Innovation Fund.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Edesa reported a net loss of $4.76 million, or $0.36 per common share, compared to a net loss of $1.77 million, or $0.20 per common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

There were no revenues for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.33 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, reflecting the winddown and discontinuation of sales of product inventory from legacy operations.

Total operating expenses increased by $13.48 million to $18.20 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021compared to $4.72 million for the same period last year:

  • Research and development expenses increased by $11.65 million to $13.82 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.17 million for the same period last year primarily due to milestone payments related to advancement of the company's EB05 clinical program, increased external research expenses related to accelerated activity in the company's ongoing clinical studies, increased investigational drug product expenses and an increase in noncash share-based compensation. Higher salary and related personnel expenses and patent fees also contributed to the increase.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by $1.85 million to $4.38 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.53 million for the same period last year primarily as a result of higher salary and related personnel expenses, noncash share-based compensation and increased headcount. Higher legal and other professional services also contributed to the increase.

Total other income increased by $8.50 million to $8.54 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.04 million for the same period last year primarily due to increased grant income under the company's federal reimbursement grant with the Canadian government's Strategic Innovation Fund.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, Edesa reported a net loss of $9.66 million, or $0.83 per common share, compared to a net loss of $4.35 million, or $0.52 per common share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

Event Calendar

Edesa management is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held September 13-15, 2021 in New York City. Attendees interested in meeting with management can schedule one-on-one meetings through the conference or by contacting Edesa at investors@edesabiotech.com.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that the company is developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with Edesa on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: upcoming milestones in the company's clinical studies, including the timing of enrollment milestones and data readouts for its COVID-19 and dermatitis studies; the company's belief that its product candidates may provide transformational therapies for a broad range of inflammatory and autoimmune conditions; and the company's intention to maintain the momentum it has achieved during 2021 and move another step closer to providing new, effective treatment options for patients. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises, such as COVID-19. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact 
Gary Koppenjan
Edesa Biotech, Inc.
(805) 488-2800 ext. 150
investors@edesabiotech.com 
 

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(Unaudited)
   
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020     June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
                                 
Total Revenues
  $ -     $ 109,985     $ -     $ 328,301  
                                 
Expenses:
                               
Cost of sales
    -       1,472       -       15,287  
Research and development
    4,464,347       1,143,868       13,819,305       2,174,680  
General and administrative
    1,608,232       733,079       4,377,507       2,528,702  
                                 
      6,072,579       1,878,4190       18,196,812       4,718,669  
                                 
Loss from Operations
    (6,072,579 )     (1,768,434 )     (18,196,812 )     (4,390,368 )
                                 
Other Income (Loss):
                               
Reimbursement grant income
    1,306,796       -       8,477,261       -  
Other income (loss)
    6,273       2,671       63,242       41,436  
                                 
Loss before income taxes
    (4,759,510 )     (1,765,763 )     (9,656,309 )     (4,348,932 )
                                 
Income tax expense
    -       -       800       800  
                                 
Net Loss
    (4,759,510 )     (1,765,763 )     (9,657,109 )     (4,349,732 )
                                 
Exchange differences on translation
    174,128       68,972       267,075       47,178  
                                 
Net Comprehensive Loss
  $ (4,585,382 )   $ (1,696,791 )   $ (9,390,034 )   $ (4,302,554 )
 
                               
Weighted average number of common shares
    13,251,999       8,859,520       11,680,294       8,364,866  
 
                               
Loss per common share - basic and diluted
  $ (0.36 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.83 )   $ (0.52 )
 
                               
                                 
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30, 2021     September 30, 2020  
             
Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents
  $ 8,052,574     $ 7,213,695  
Other current assets
    6,281,733       890,323  
Non-current assets
    2,543,036       2,658,357  
 
               
Total Assets
  $ 16,877,343     $ 10,762,375  
 
               
Liabilities, shareholders' equity and temporary equity:
               
Current liabilities
  $ 983,467     $ 1,529,857  
Noncurrent liabilities
    90,121       124,388  
Temporary equity
    -       2,476,955  
Shareholders' equity
    15,803,755       6,631,175  
 
               
Total liabilities, shareholders' equity and temporary equity
  $ 16,877,343     $ 10,762,375  
 
               
                 
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(Unaudited)
    Nine Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
                 
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss
  $ (9,657,109 )   $ (4,349,732 )
Adjustments for noncash items
    2,380,648       540,945  
Change in working capital items
    (6,033,149 )     495,384  
 
               
Net cash used in operating activities
    (13,309,610 )     (3,313,403 )
 
               
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
    (7,610 )     15,532  
 
               
Net cash provided by financing activities
    13,953,703       3,864,307  
 
               
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
    202,396       43,676  
 
               
Increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period
    838,879       610,112  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
    7,213,695       5,030,583  
 
               
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
  $ 8,052,574     $ 5,640,695  
 
               

SOURCE: Edesa Biotech, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658971/Edesa-Biotech-Reports-Fiscal-3rd-Qua ...

Edesa Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edesa Biotech Reports Fiscal 3rd Quarter 2021 Financial Results TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
Community First Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Dyadic Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
Graphite One Announces Closing of $10.23 Million in Private Placement Offering
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Receives 3rd Of Five Topographical Surveys Ordered: Survey For #28 ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...