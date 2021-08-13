checkAd

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Achieves Unprecedented Levels of Payor Coverage for Gvoke

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced the achievement of an important milestone of payor coverage for Gvoke – a ready-to-use glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia for adults and children with diabetes ages 2 and above. Today, approximately 91% of Medicare patients, 88% of commercially insured patients, and a growing number of Medicaid lives have unrestricted access to Gvoke.

“Delivering cost-effective access to high quality care is a top priority for Xeris. By achieving such outstanding payor coverage, in combination with our $0 copay program*, many more of the at-risk patient population can and should have Gvoke. This is especially important now, as children are going back to school and many people are picking up or refilling their glucagon, to make sure they get a ready-to-use glucagon, such as Gvoke,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO.

“Unrestricted access and lives covered at these levels are unprecedented in today’s reimbursement environment. This level of access is a testament of the importance payors place on getting Gvoke to at-risk patients,” said Eric Lewis, Executive Director, Market Access. “Our market access strategy is to make it easy and affordable for patients to get Gvoke just in case they need it. We continue to pursue additional access to get Gvoke in the hands of all patients in all settings.”

*Offer valid for commercially eligible patients. Offer not valid for prescriptions reimbursed under Medicaid, a Medicare drug benefit plan, TRICARE, or other federal or state health programs (such as medical assistance programs).

ABOUT Gvoke (US) /Ogluo (EU)

Gvoke PFS and Gvoke HypoPen (glucagon injection), the first prescription, ready-to-use, pre-mixed, pre-measured glucagon injection, were approved by the FDA in September 2019 for use in the United States. Gvoke is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in paediatric and adult patients with diabetes ages 2 years and above. Ogluo received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in December 2020 and the European Commission (EC) granted the marketing authorisation on 11 February 2021. The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved Ogluo (glucagon) injection on April 29, 2021. Ogluo is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged 2 years and over with diabetes mellitus.

