EMGS Updated mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange notification published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (“EMGS” or the “Company”) on 19 July 2021. The stock exchange notification included mandatory notifications of trade for three persons closely associated with primary insiders (PDMRs) of EMGS in connection with the Buy-Back (as defined in the stock exchange notice).

As a result of a settlement technicality, the number of bonds repurchased from RWC European Focus Master Inc., an entity closely associated with board member Petteri Soininen, was reduced from 8,108 to 8,100.

Updated details regarding the above trade are set out in the attached form.


Contact
 Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

The stock exchange notification was published by Anders Eimstad, CFO, Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA.

About EMGS
 EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.

Attachment





