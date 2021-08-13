checkAd

Elite Mining Inc. Reaches Partnership Agreement to Power Bitcoin Miners

Australian-based AXP Energy Limited to provide energy sources to enable EMI to scale quickly and meet the growing demand

Australian-based AXP Energy Limited to provide energy sources to enable EMI to scale quickly and meet the growing demand

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Elite Mining Inc. (EMI) is excited to announce it has signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Australian and United States.-based AXP Energy Limited (ASX:AXP, OTC PINK:AUNXF), ("AXP", "Company") to establish in-situ power generation for the large and growing cryptocurrency mining sector in the United States.

Elite Mining Inc. acquires, installs and maintains mining hardware to mine digital currencies, using immersion technology and the lowest 2% renewable energy costs in the United States. The hardware, or miners, are submerged in EMI's proprietary liquid-cooled Immersion Mining Pods, which are placed within a 28-foot Elite Mobile Unit (EMU) to optimize performance and improve energy efficiency.

Inside the EMU 

AXP is providing the energy source in the form of stranded gas from its Pathfinder Field in Colorado, all associated gas gathering infrastructure, and will also provide site control and maintenance services from its site office in Florence, Colorado.

This partnership allows EMI to scale quickly to meet the growing demand of their United States-based customers and deploy their state-of-the-art immersion-cooling mobile units used for mining of cryptocurrency by utilizing the energy supplied by AXP under their HOA. The United States is the second-biggest mining destination in the world, accounting for nearly 17% of the world's cryptocurrency miners as of April 2021. This is a 151% increase from September 2020.

"Our partnership with AXP allows us to keep up with the incredible demand for our .0397 cent immersion hosting. With this demand also comes a fiduciary responsibility to our shareholders and clients, who are both aligned with our goal to deploy over 200 MW of immersion hosting within the United States next year. In order to achieve this level of growth, we are doubling our manufacturing capabilities with a new facility in Wyoming this fall," said J.D. Wambold, Executive Vice President of EMI.

Elite Mining Inc. and AXP have made considerable progress to deploy the first mobile immersion mining farm at the Pathfinder field. These efforts will allow for the stage to be set for both companies to lead the way in remote deployments once thought impossible because of geographic or logistical constraints that come with traditional mining operations. The partnership between EMI and AXP was constructed by Kyle Textor, President of Carbon Capture Consulting LLC, an energy advisory firm specializing in natural gas to Bitcoin mining. The firm consults with United States-based oil and gas, power generation, and bitcoin mining companies to ensure the lowest electricity price for the consumer.

