checkAd

Prolific Publisher of Award-Winning Titles, Super.com, Takes a Look Back at Where It Started and Where It’s Headed

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

Publisher of Raji: An Ancient Epic and Alchemist Adventure Continues to Expand Its Lineup and Support DevelopersLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Super.com is an indie games publisher and investment firm founded in 2018, has been operating …

Publisher of Raji: An Ancient Epic and Alchemist Adventure Continues to Expand Its Lineup and Support Developers

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Super.com is an indie games publisher and investment firm founded in 2018, has been operating actively in the gaming market since 2019 with one goal in mind: to support and fund studios creating fantastic games. Over the last two years the company has grown its portfolio substantially, publishing not just quality titles, but groundbreaking games, like the critically acclaimed and best-selling Raji: An Ancient Epic. The company has made some big moves recently and the future's looking brighter than ever, with more studio partnerships and some stellar titles in the pipeline.

Foto: Accesswire

What is Super.com?

With a reach that spans nations, languages, cultures, and genres, Super.com offers developers important mentorship, guidance, and support. Since 2019 the company has invested more than $15 million into game studios and tech startups, and now boasts partners in the USA, UK, Europe, South Korea, India, and Brazil. Super.com strongly believes in supporting "the little guy" and is keen to explore emerging markets.

Gaming for All

Super.com has published a wide range of titles from incredibly talented and diverse studios. Super.com's titles include the critical and commercial success, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Retro Machina, which won Best Brazilian Game at this year's Brazil's Independent Games Festival, and Denmark-based Portaplay's title Broken Lines. The publisher currently has 14 game projects in the works and big plans for the coming years.

And it's not just games, Super.com is also investing heavily in new technologies and their creators. Recently, Super.com invested in Mars Vision, an innovative new application that will allow the visually impaired to play games without the need for modding. Truly living up to the core belief that ‘Gaming is for everyone,’ Super.com is making big strides with the goal of increasing inclusivity in the gaming space through Mars Vision.

A Bright Future

Not content to rest on their laurels and walk away after a game is launched, the team at Super.com continues offering post-launch support for developers, assisting in the development of new DLCs and updates for games such as Broken Lines. Of course, supporting current titles is only part of the equation, as Super.com plans to invest a whopping $14 million US and sign 3-5 more projects by the end of 2021. Recent partnerships and publishing deals include Gruby Entertainment and Another Angle Games, studios composed of former AAA game developers that Super.com will support in bringing their newest titles to market.

A press kit for Super.com including logos and photos can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/SUPER-Press-Kit.

Keep up to date with Super.com by following them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or by visiting the official website.

About Super.com

Super.com is a video game company that publishes outstanding action games across all significant modern gaming platforms and invests in upcoming and innovative development studios across the globe. Our mission is to provide game developers with everything they need to be successful: A loyal audience, publishing, and business development support, and the funds they need to finance their growth.

Find out more through the official website: https://super.com

PRESS CONTACT
Lisa Mior & Brendan Quinn
UberStrategist Inc.
pr@uberstrategist.com
1-646-844-8983

SOURCE: Super.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659580/Prolific-Publisher-of-Award-Winning- ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prolific Publisher of Award-Winning Titles, Super.com, Takes a Look Back at Where It Started and Where It’s Headed Publisher of Raji: An Ancient Epic and Alchemist Adventure Continues to Expand Its Lineup and Support DevelopersLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Super.com is an indie games publisher and investment firm founded in 2018, has been operating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
Community First Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Dyadic Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
Graphite One Announces Closing of $10.23 Million in Private Placement Offering
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Receives 3rd Of Five Topographical Surveys Ordered: Survey For #28 ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...