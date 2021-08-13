A2Z Smart Technologies to Implement A 3 to 1 Share Consolidation to Meet NASDAQ Initial Listing Requirements

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQB:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the …

The Corporation's board of directors set August 19, 2021 as the effective date of the Consolidation. Trading of the Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") will commence on or about Thursday, August 19, 2021. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQB:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate smart shopping cart platform, will be consolidating all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") on the basis of one (1) post consolidation Common Share for each three (3) pre consolidation Common Shares (the " Consolidation ").

The 71,308,707 Common Shares currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 23,769,569 Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractional interest in Common Shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share.

Letter of transmittals will be mailed to registered Shareholders and registered Shareholders will be required to deposit their share certificate(s), together with the duly completed letter of transmittal, with Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company's registrar and transfer agent. Non-registered Shareholders holding Common Shares through an intermediary (a securities broker, dealer, bank or financial institution) should be aware that the intermediary may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those that will be put in place by the Company for registered Shareholders. If Shareholders hold their Common Shares through intermediaries and have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their intermediaries.

Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

Bentsur Joseph, CEO of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., commented, "We are very pleased with the progress we are making rolling out our Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform around the globe. This reverse split supports our application for listing on the NASDAQ, which we think is an important next step for our business and capital markets development."