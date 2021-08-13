checkAd

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, a New Community in a Prime San Francisco Bay Area Location

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, an enclave of new, single-family homes in a prime San Francisco Bay Area location. The new community is situated in the city of Petaluma off Petaluma Boulevard South and US-101, just 35 miles north of San Francisco, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers and attractions. Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights is positioned on a beautiful hillside overlooking the Sonoma Valley and only a short drive to California wine country. The new community is also just minutes away from historic downtown Petaluma, which features a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station and popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Residents will enjoy the community’s amenities, which include a recreation center, several parks and hiking trails as well as a basketball court and children’s playground.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005037/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, a new community in a prime San Francisco Bay Area location. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, a new community in a prime San Francisco Bay Area location. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes showcase desirable design characteristics like large kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and second-story patios available for some homes. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 3,300 square feet. The community will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Our Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights community, situated in a prime North Bay location, is a unique enclave of new homes that feature modern architecture and spectacular views of the surrounding area,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay and Central Valley divisions. “The community is just minutes to historic downtown Petaluma, which has a variety of popular shopping, dining and entertainment, and a short drive to downtown San Francisco as well as the Sonoma and Napa wine regions. As with other KB Home communities, Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

Seite 1 von 2
KB Home Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, a New Community in a Prime San Francisco Bay Area Location KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, an enclave of new, single-family homes in a prime San Francisco Bay Area location. The new community is situated in the city of Petaluma off Petaluma …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
Sierra Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Announces New Study Showing Its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintains Antibodies Against Variants of ...
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Höegh ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) on Behalf ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrKB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Pinewood Place, a New-Home Community in Clay County, Florida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Mirabella, a New-Home Community in Davenport, Florida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Harpers Landing, a New-home Community in Garner, North Carolina
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Candelas Villas, a New Community in a Premier Arvada, Colorado Location
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marshall Estates, Its Latest New-home Community in Fowler, California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Teagan, Its Latest New-Home Community in Las Vegas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21KB Home Demonstrates Continued Leadership in Healthier Home Living, Launching Its Latest Advancement in Indoor Air Quality
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Savannah at McSweeny Farms, a New Community Located in a Popular Riverside County Master Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Maple Creek, a New-Home Community in Georgetown, Texas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten