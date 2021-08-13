KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, a New Community in a Prime San Francisco Bay Area Location

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, an enclave of new, single-family homes in a prime San Francisco Bay Area location. The new community is situated in the city of Petaluma off Petaluma Boulevard South and US-101, just 35 miles north of San Francisco, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers and attractions. Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights is positioned on a beautiful hillside overlooking the Sonoma Valley and only a short drive to California wine country. The new community is also just minutes away from historic downtown Petaluma, which features a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station and popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Residents will enjoy the community’s amenities, which include a recreation center, several parks and hiking trails as well as a basketball court and children’s playground.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005037/en/