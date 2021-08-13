KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, a New Community in a Prime San Francisco Bay Area Location
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, an enclave of new, single-family homes in a prime San Francisco Bay Area location. The new community is situated in the city of Petaluma off Petaluma Boulevard South and US-101, just 35 miles north of San Francisco, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers and attractions. Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights is positioned on a beautiful hillside overlooking the Sonoma Valley and only a short drive to California wine country. The new community is also just minutes away from historic downtown Petaluma, which features a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station and popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Residents will enjoy the community’s amenities, which include a recreation center, several parks and hiking trails as well as a basketball court and children’s playground.
The new homes showcase desirable design characteristics like large kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and second-story patios available for some homes. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 3,300 square feet. The community will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.
“Our Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights community, situated in a prime North Bay location, is a unique enclave of new homes that feature modern architecture and spectacular views of the surrounding area,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay and Central Valley divisions. “The community is just minutes to historic downtown Petaluma, which has a variety of popular shopping, dining and entertainment, and a short drive to downtown San Francisco as well as the Sonoma and Napa wine regions. As with other KB Home communities, Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”
