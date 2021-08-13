checkAd

Aemetis Selects Construction Company to Build 32 Mile Biogas Pipeline

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

 Vendor Selected Based on Proven Track Record of Quality Work on Previous Aemetis Projects and Extensive Utility Pipeline Construction Experience

CUPERTINO, CA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced today that it has awarded a construction services contract to Machado & Sons Construction Inc. (“Machado & Sons”) to build the Company’s 32-mile biogas pipeline extension connecting multiple dairy digesters throughout Stanislaus and Merced Counties in California. The pipeline will transport the renewable biogas from the dairies to the Aemetis biogas upgrading facility at the Aemetis ethanol production plant in Keyes, California, where the biogas will be transformed into commercial-grade RNG for use as a carbon-negative transportation fuel for trucks, buses and cars.

After a procurement process that included proposals from ten pipeline construction companies, Aemetis selected Machado & Sons due to their extensive experience in utility-grade pipeline construction, as well as their successful completion of a separate CO2 pipeline from the Aemetis ethanol production facility in Keyes to the CO2 liquification gas plant built in 2019. Machado and Sons is also currently engaged as a key construction contractor for the Aemetis biogas upgrading facility.

“Through a competitive bidding process with a number of highly qualified pipeline contractors, Aemetis is very pleased to select Machado & Sons for the second stage of the dairy biogas pipeline construction,” said Andy Foster, President of Aemetis Biogas. “Over the past few years, we have completed a number of projects with Machado & Sons, and continue to be impressed with their collaborative attitude, outstanding safety record, and exceptional construction capabilities.”

“We conducted extensive value engineering outside of the regular bid process to demonstrate our ability to execute this project safely, on time, and within budget,” said Mike Machado, President of Machado & Sons. “We have completed multiple projects with Aemetis and appreciate their professionalism during project development. We are pleased to be a key contractor in building projects that fulfill the Aemetis mission to produce carbon-negative transportation fuels.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aemetis Selects Construction Company to Build 32 Mile Biogas Pipeline  Vendor Selected Based on Proven Track Record of Quality Work on Previous Aemetis Projects and Extensive Utility Pipeline Construction Experience CUPERTINO, CA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
Eldorado Gold Announces Pricing of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Core One Labs to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board