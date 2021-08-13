Aemetis Selects Construction Company to Build 32 Mile Biogas Pipeline

CUPERTINO, CA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced today that it has awarded a construction services contract to Machado & Sons Construction Inc. (“Machado & Sons”) to build the Company’s 32-mile biogas pipeline extension connecting multiple dairy digesters throughout Stanislaus and Merced Counties in California. The pipeline will transport the renewable biogas from the dairies to the Aemetis biogas upgrading facility at the Aemetis ethanol production plant in Keyes, California, where the biogas will be transformed into commercial-grade RNG for use as a carbon-negative transportation fuel for trucks, buses and cars.

After a procurement process that included proposals from ten pipeline construction companies, Aemetis selected Machado & Sons due to their extensive experience in utility-grade pipeline construction, as well as their successful completion of a separate CO 2 pipeline from the Aemetis ethanol production facility in Keyes to the CO 2 liquification gas plant built in 2019. Machado and Sons is also currently engaged as a key construction contractor for the Aemetis biogas upgrading facility.

“Through a competitive bidding process with a number of highly qualified pipeline contractors, Aemetis is very pleased to select Machado & Sons for the second stage of the dairy biogas pipeline construction,” said Andy Foster, President of Aemetis Biogas. “Over the past few years, we have completed a number of projects with Machado & Sons, and continue to be impressed with their collaborative attitude, outstanding safety record, and exceptional construction capabilities.”

“We conducted extensive value engineering outside of the regular bid process to demonstrate our ability to execute this project safely, on time, and within budget,” said Mike Machado, President of Machado & Sons. “We have completed multiple projects with Aemetis and appreciate their professionalism during project development. We are pleased to be a key contractor in building projects that fulfill the Aemetis mission to produce carbon-negative transportation fuels.”