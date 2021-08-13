checkAd

Earth Alive Grants Stock Options

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, announces that, on August 12, 2020, it has granted stock options to purchase an aggregate total of 2,960,000 common shares of the Company to its non-executive directors.

The options are exercisable at a price of $0.13 per share, this being the closing price of the Company’s shares on the TSV on the date of the grant, have a term of five years, vest immediately and have been granted in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. Members of the board of directors of Earth Alive have not received any other compensation for their services as directors of the Company.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words "may", "will”, "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. For more information contact:
9641 rue Clement Mr. Michael Warren
Lasalle, Québec Canada Email: mwarren@earthalivect.com
H8R 4B4 Tel: +1 (514) 941-7350
Tel.: +1 (438) 333-1680  
www.earthalivect.com




