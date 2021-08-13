Earth Alive Grants Stock Options

The options are exercisable at a price of $0.13 per share, this being the closing price of the Company’s shares on the TSV on the date of the grant, have a term of five years, vest immediately and have been granted in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. Members of the board of directors of Earth Alive have not received any other compensation for their services as directors of the Company.

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, announces that, on August 12, 2020, it has granted stock options to purchase an aggregate total of 2,960,000 common shares of the Company to its non-executive directors.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

