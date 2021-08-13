Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Release Date and Conference Call Information

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, August 26, 2021 after the market closes. Following the release, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss its results.



Investors and analysts can participate on the conference call by dialing (800) 219-7052 or (574) 990-1029 and using conference ID #7495397. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/.