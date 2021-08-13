checkAd

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Release Date and Conference Call Information

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, August 26, 2021 after the market closes.   Following the release, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss its results.

Investors and analysts can participate on the conference call by dialing (800) 219-7052 or (574) 990-1029 and using conference ID #7495397. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/.

About Ollie’s
We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. We currently operate 413 stores in 28 states throughout half of the United States. For more information, visit www.ollies.us.

Investor Contact:
Jean Fontana
ICR
646-277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Tom Kuypers
Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising
717-657-2300
tkuypers@ollies.us





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Release Date and Conference Call Information HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, August 26, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
Eldorado Gold Announces Pricing of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Core One Labs to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board